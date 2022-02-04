The historic bridge that will be dismantled in the Netherlands for Jeff Bezos’ superyacht to pass

The bridge, known as De Hef by locals, has a long history dating back to 1877.

The Dutch city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge to allow the passage of a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

This luxurious ship is being designed by the Dutch firm Oceanco.

The boat is about 127 meters long and too tall to pass through the Koningshaven Bridge, one of the symbols of the city.

The dismantling was confirmed by a spokesman for the city council and Bezos will foot the bill for the operation.

