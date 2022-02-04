The historic bridge that will be dismantled in the Netherlands for Jeff Bezos’ superyacht to pass

Drafting

image source, AFP Caption, The bridge, known as De Hef by locals, has a long history dating back to 1877.

The Dutch city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge to allow the passage of a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

This luxurious ship is being designed by the Dutch firm Oceanco.

The boat is about 127 meters long and too tall to pass through the Koningshaven Bridge, one of the symbols of the city.

The dismantling was confirmed by a spokesman for the city council and Bezos will foot the bill for the operation.

image source, Reuters

Why is it controversial?

Media in the Netherlands reported on Tuesday that the middle section of the bridge, known locally as De Hef, will be temporarily removed to allow the 40-meter-high yacht to sail.

said movement has generated controversy because this steel bridge has a long history and is a national monument.

Between 2014 and 2017 it fell into disuse due to a major renovation. City officials said then that it would not be dismantled again.

This move was criticized by local politician Stephan Lewis, who said on Twitter that “tearing down our beautiful national monument is going too far.”

The city council declared that the jobs created in the construction of the boat promoted the plan and promised that the bridge would be rebuilt in its current form, according to the AFP news agency.

image source, Getty Images

“It is the only route to the sea,” the city council spokesman said.

The project leader of the Rotterdam local authority, Marcel Walravens, countered this position and stated that it would not be practical to finish the construction of the yacht elsewhere.

Speaking to the news site RijnmondWalravens insisted that this project is “very important” from an economic point of view and mentioned Rotterdam’s reputation as “the maritime capital of Europe”.

The port of Rotterdam is the largest in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

“Shipbuilding and activity within that sector is an important pillar of the municipality,” added Walravens.

The project leader told a local newspaper that it will probably take place in the summer. Officials hope the section can be removed and replaced within a couple of weeks.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Rotterdam is the main port in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

What is Bezos’ superyacht like?

Details of this luxury yacht being designed by Oceanco were first revealed last year.

This firm maintains some secrecy about its clients, but a biography of Bloomberg about Jeff Bezos in 2021 seemed to confirm the rumors that the creator of Amazon would be the owner of the ship.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Spending time on superyachts is usually a common practice among people with more resources.

Known as Y721, the vessel will be the largest of its kind in the world, according to Boat International. Rumor has it that she boasts many luxury features with a “support yacht” accompanying her with a landing pad for helicopters.

Forbes estimates that the founder of Amazon has a wealth of more than US$175,000 million and currently places him among the three richest men in the world.

In addition to being a giant in the e-commerce industry, Bezos also owns the newspaper Washington Post and the space company Blue Origin.