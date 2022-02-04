The fight of a young medical student for racial diversity in medical illustrations

In december last yearthe illustration of an African American fetus in a womb It went viral on social media. Dozens of people commented that they did not remember ever seeing a similar drawing in their science books or academic texts.

The sudden popularity of its creation took by surprise Chidiebere Ibea 25-year-old medical student, born in Nigeria but based in Ukrainewhere he continues with his academic training.

Chidiebere had intended to make the drawings as part of a protest against the lack of representativeness of African-American people in scientific illustrationsespecially in those of medicine that were focused on exemplifying the reactions that the body would have towards various diseases.

Indeed, the popularity of the image sparked countless discussions in comment boxes about the scarcity of such illustrations. “An American mother called me to tell me about how wonderful it was for her to see how her children identified with the illustrations and they were inspired to study medicine,” Chidiebere told AJ+.