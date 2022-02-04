The female reboot of El Zorro adds 6 episodes

The CW has commissioned another six scripts for the new Zorro series with a female lead that is being prepared by Robert Rodríguez

Even though we haven’t seen the character in live action since the sequel to Antonio Banderas Y Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2005, The Fox has suddenly become very popular. There are currently three different projects in the works, both in film and television, centering on the iconic outlaw, and the first to be announced has just taken another big step, despite having already gone through three different networks since the initial announcement in December. of 2020.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the future of the series they are preparing Robert Rodriguez and his sister Rebecca looks very promising. In an unusual move for The CW, the network has ordered six additional scripts. According to the report, no firm decision has yet been made, but there are indications that this assignment could lead to a script production order for the series.

Although we still don’t know all the details of The CW’s version of the character, the series will be starring a young latina who tries to discover the truth about his father’s murder. As she searches for answers, the young Ella becomes involved in a secret society in which she adopts a new alias as Zorro. So, in addition to giving a woman the role of Zorro, the new series also transforms the vigilante into a legacy character, expanding the lore in new and exciting ways, as multiple people throughout history can wear the famous cape. and the black mask.

The first incarnation of the idea, written by Alfredo Barrios Jr.took place on NBC, as did the 2020-21 version with Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, which also featured Sofia Vergara as executive producer. She is no longer involved in the project. The CW’s Zorro is a new twist on that project, with Sean Tretta as a new addition to the writing team formed by Robert and Rebecca Rodríguez.