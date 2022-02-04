The fashion boots that Selena Gómez wears and that are top sellers

The act of wearing large amounts of clothing, boots and negotiating mounds of ice as if it were nothing, must be considered an art of high esteem. In the winter season, not only is the process of adaptation to low temperatures complicated, but also achieving a good dress. Because, no matter how cold the day is, daily activities continue. With it the desire to look good and succeed. And what better model of inspiration than certain fashion stars? Considering this, we let you know that Selena Gomez wears the fashion boots. A shoe that is top in sales and that you should know.

Everything that bears the name of Selena Gómez is already a source of confidence for many. Music, makeup, fashion, cooking and more. That is why it is not strange that, parallel to the singer’s departure with certain clothes, the same items are displayed in other parts of the world. So, we’ll tell you about the loot that’s making a splash right now.

The actress and producer is in full work operations. She specifically in Manhattan, where she is filming the second season of ‘Only Murders In The Building’. Given how cold it was, she opted to cover up completely, but with style and trend. The ideal instrument to tolerate the temperature were the UGG ankle boots, the Bailey Button II model. The peculiarity is that it is not the version with a high or very low cane. In fact, it is in the middle and they are very flattering.

As you can imagine, they have a plush lining on the inside and, with a very original addition, a button on the side. In addition, the color is suitable to combine with all the clothes you can think of. It is the color chestnut or light brown, between beige and brown. Are you interested?

How to wear Selena Gomez’s UGG boots?

There are many proposals to take advantage of UGG boots. Selena dressed that day in jogger pants, a plaid coat, a cream scarf and a black bag. On this occasion, she looked voluminous and was the role model for the rest of the influencers and stars. Apart from that, the alternative that everyone is used to is skinny jeans and shearling coats. If this is your frequent look, you are doing very well. However, we want to give you an additional idea so that you shine with your own light.

You may have noticed that there are certain types of shoes that make the legs look less stylized. What can happen with UGG boots that take over the ankles. Hence, we take more the example of many experts on the subject. For them, skinny jeans should be replaced by slouchy or paperbag, which create a better silhouette. Paired with oversize blazers and long coats. The aforementioned balances all the garments and is more attractive to the eye. You can find these shoes on Amazon, and if you’re lucky, you might still get the sale (they’re almost out of stock).

Selena Gómez has given notice of what she will be wearing in the coming months. Do you sign up too?