The dramatic end that the International Space Station will have after ceasing its operations in 2030

The International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) will function until 2030 and then it will have a dramatic end.

The US space agency NASA reported that in early 2031, the large space module that has been in orbit since 1998, will fall to orPacific Ocean and will go to the bottom of the sea.

In a report released this week, NASA said the ISS is forecast to fall into a part of the South Pacific known as Point Nemo.

This is the furthest point from land on the planet, also known as the spaceship graveyard. Many old satellites and other space debris have crashed there, including the Russian Mir space station in 2001.

