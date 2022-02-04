The dramatic end that the International Space Station will have after ceasing its operations in 2030

Drafting

The International Space Station (ISS) will function until 2030 and then it will have a dramatic end.

The US space agency NASA reported that in early 2031, the large space module that has been in orbit since 1998, will fall to orPacific Ocean and will go to the bottom of the sea.

In a report released this week, NASA said the ISS is forecast to fall into a part of the South Pacific known as Point Nemo.

This is the furthest point from land on the planet, also known as the spaceship graveyard. Many old satellites and other space debris have crashed there, including the Russian Mir space station in 2001.

NASA said that near-Earth space activities in the future will be Operated by the commercial sector.

The ISS, a joint project involving five space agencieshas been in orbit since 1998 and has had a crew since 2000.

have been carried out more than 3,000 investigations in his microgravity lab.

However, it is only scheduled to operate until 2024 and any extension of its use over time must be agreed upon by all partners.

The move to private companies

NASA says the plan to retire the ISS marks a transition to the commercial sector for activities in low-Earth orbit, the area of ​​space close to Earth.

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with the assistance of NASA,” said Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial space.

image source, Reuters Caption, Private companies like SpaceX, owned by millionaire Elon Musk, have carried out supply missions to the ISS.

In 2020, the agency awarded a contract to the Axiom Space company to build at least one habitable module that will join the ISS.

has also provided funding for three companies to develop designs for space stations and other commercial destinations in space.

These new projects are expected to be in orbit before the ISS ceases operations.

Russia expressed concern that the ISS structural fatigue I would do it unable to function beyond 2030 and warned that obsolete equipment can cause “unrepairable” failures.

A question of saving

The commercial sector is already an important part of the US space program, with private companies responsible for bringing crews and supplies to the ISS. Russian Soyuz and Progress spacecraft are also used.

According to NASA, moving to a private model will save $1.3 billion of activities in low Earth orbit, money that can instead be spent on deep space exploration.

image source, EPA Caption, Space exploration is seen as an area of ​​cooperation between Russia and the US.

The savings are anticipated because NASA will only pay for the services it needs, rather than current ISS maintenance and operations.

NASA also notes that private sector space stations will be more modern and require fewer spare parts.

geopolitics at stake

The transition report released by NASA this week comes after US President Joe Biden’s administration said it had committed to extending space station activities until 2030.

However, the extension still requires the support of international partners, including Russia, and funding from the ISS currently it is only approved by the US Congress until 2024.

In an interview with the Russian news agency interface in December 2021, the head of the Russian space program, Dimitri Rogozin, expressed his willingness to work with NASA beyond 2024.

“Actions speak louder than words,” he said. “This year we sent a new Nauka module to the ISS, which is expected to last at least 10 years.”

The Roscosmos chief also complained that US economic sanctions on Russia were hurting the Russian space industry, and earlier said that Russia could end its participation in the ISS program if the sanctions are not lifted.

The United States and its Western partners have threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukrainealthough the exact nature of those sanctions is still unknown.