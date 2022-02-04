The double edge of Don’t look up

By Jada Sirkin*

Isn’t it beautiful that the same film can be read in so many ways? During the writing of this text, two articles caught my attention, of the many that there must be about Don’t look up. While “Don’t look up”, look at yourself, by Ian Cutris, focuses on the contradiction involved in capitalizing on the critique of capitalism, Comet of deliverance, by Charles Eisenstein, proposes a double reading: first, it questions the simplification with which the ecological problem is approached; second, it celebrates how the film shows humans who, faced with the imminence of death, remember the sacredness of life. I recommend reading the articles, because here I simplify your readings; I do it to be able to account for the variety of interpretations that are expressed from the same material. Reading those articles, which focus on different areas than the one I focused on, opened my eyes to the complexity that each phenomenon is —the ecological phenomenon, the aesthetic, the political. With that said, I dive into my reading proposal.

The hypothesis is that the film Don’t look up (2021) has a double edge, already well known: with the intention of showing a problem, it is simplified: specifically, here, the heroes are heroes and the villains are villains. It seems that we cannot get out of this polarized dynamic. Why? One possible answer: it is precisely this polarized dynamic that sustains our addictive consumer society; a consumer product is a legible (easily digestible) object defined by the fixation of good and evil: war (knowing which side we are on) sells. Capitalism is a self-expressive system functional to that perceptive structure that we call ego. The ego functions in that it defines what is right and wrong—who is to blame, what is to be fought against.

for more good may be its critical environmentalist intentions, even though many viewers are likely to benefit from its linear message (Ecological awareness!), as funny as Meryl Streep, brilliant Jonah Hill, tender Leo Dicaprio and Melanie Lynskey, and disturbing Mark Rylance as the visionary and/or greedy businessman, the film continues to be organized in a familiar and polarized way: the good guys are the good and the bad are guilty.

Enabled by the declared satirical texture (we will laugh with complicity at what we have come to believe we are), here the villains are insanely idiotic and guilty; the good, irreproachable and moralistic. Yes, it is true, in the same polarized way that farce that we call real life. The question is, who says that we owe one more performance to the insistent theater of the reality?

that life be so It is not a good excuse, because “like this” is a functional simplification to a certain vision of the world. Life (like this movie, like every phenomenon) is many things at once; that in everyday social exchange we horribly simplify it does not mean that we have to do the same (follow, continue doing the same) in those contexts of supposed freedom that we rapturously call art. If here the specific excuse to justify the good-and-bad polarization is the intention of making anti-ecological social dynamics visible, I think that the film does not contribute much in that sense either. After Donald Trump, fiction will have to try harder. Human life has become too complex for us to trust such linear messages so much.

Of course, I cannot (and do not pretend) to know what effects this film will have. A work is what we do with it. I do not want to say that this film, with its linear message, cannot generate debate and reflection. I sure do. Perhaps, in front of the screen, someone will wake up. And good for it! What I am wondering here is what subtleties slip through the fibers of the environmentalist discourse. What I ask myself, simply, is why again good-and-bad. If the intention was to convey a message of ecological urgency, was the good-and-bad polarization necessary?

Jennifer Lawrence represents the morally unquestionable figure—the good in a beautiful and indignant body. Obviously, she is the one with whom we are most invited (forced) to identify ourselves: we know what she knows, we feel her impotence. DiCaprio, for his part, is momentarily caught up in the media idiocy and sexiness of the show—but only to, touching the bottom of the ocean of evil, back down and make the decision. correct, which obviously involves returning home and getting his family back (always family!). Although the good almost is captured, does not cross the threshold. That almostwhile revealing complexities, in the end confirms simplifications: if the good guy does not manage to turn bad, the villains remain the others. And that is not minor, because the foundations of the ecological problem are precisely in the perceptive construction of a we and themwhich of course becomes us or them. The culprits are always the others.

Hypothesis: the first anti-ecological step was (is) to perceive ourselves as separate from the world —for that, we call that world natureand thus we become owners of the creative gift of what artificial. The second anti-ecological step was (is) to define a system of good’s and bad’s that determines who does seek to reunite with nature (the awakened ones) and who does not (the guilty soulless ones). The problem then is located in those that no. The Netflix narrative (monetizing the simplification of polarized militant discourses) serves the systematic capitalist need to think of ourselves as divided. Divide and you shall succeed, they were saying; but who will triumph?

If the ship has capacity for 2,000 millionaires, all 2,000 will have to be eaten by colorful rheas from who knows what planet. Nobody is saved, to live is to die. At least within this checkerboard of reality, there is no escape from the constant rearrangement of material forms. You have to die every day. But we continue to deny ourselves, and, as we deny death (transformation), we are unable to function within the hyper-complex system we call Life.

We can think of human evolution as the slow attempt to get this strange thing we call homo sapiens into the terrestrial dance. Accusing others sometimes serves as an excuse for not recognizing that we the good ones we also have to learn to move with the choreography of the Earth. The story of Us Vs The Others is revealed to be fallacious and obsolete. So, if the old good-and-bad tale isn’t working for us, the question is how ecological is a narrative that systematically puts the problem outside—in the other?

Saying that businessmen and politicians are evil and/or stupid helps us not to assume that, deep down, they act (we act!) moved by a deep and ancient fear. Caricaturing those supposedly responsible for the ecological misfortune can serve to generate a jolt to the most dormant parts of our consciousness, and to process (with laughter) indigestible realities; but, paradoxically, it also helps us to remain at a superficial level of inquiry. We can go deeper, to the very root of our anti-ecological behavior: that foundational fear that characterizes our species. Thus, the question is how ecological is a fiction (a life) that does not assume and explore that ancient fear from which arise, as unconscious emanations, all the atrocities (clumsiness) of the human attempt to learn to dance the strange ballet of life? on earth?

* Writer, filmmaker and actor. He studied film directing, letters and theater. He co-directed the documentary feature film “Tenderline (letters from America)” and wrote, directed and produced the fictional feature film “Escenes de una fiesta rota”. He produced and directed several short and medium-length films. In 2019, together with Dama David, he founded the platform/production company RETICULAR films, with which they produced several short and medium-length films, a miniseries, and the non-linear series TRAMA. In 2016/17 he acted in the play “Hambre y amor” by Ricardo Bartís at the Sportivo Teatral in Buenos Aires. He published two books of short stories and an anthology of texts from his writing workshop students. He published 3 digital books. He blogs regularly on his website www.jadasirkin.com and on the blog at www.reticularfilms.com.