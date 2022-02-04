The desperate claim of Tamara Báez, L-Gante’s girlfriend: “I need help, I want to get her back”

L-Ghent and Tamara Baez

Tamara Baezthe girlfriend of L-Ghent, was back in the news in the last few hours due to an unfortunate fact that he suffered on social networks. After having exceeded one million followers on her Instagram account, the mother of Jamaica she was hacked, all the photos she had posted on her feed were deleted and she couldn’t go back to log in.

To give notice, he decided to create a new user on that social network. And from there, he published an eloquent instagram stories: “I need help, I want to get her back”, expressed the young woman. A while later, she returned to the fray to update on the matter and tell that things were getting worse.

“They are sending messages from my WhatsApp number”, Tamara told to alert her contacts, along with several emojis that expressed anger. As a result of this, different friends of Báez helped her spread her message and republished a letter that she had published on her Facebook account to account for the situation: “They stole my Gmail and Instagram account and they canceled my cell phone… Even WhatsApp was deleted”, he expressed.

Tamara Báez’s string of messages to recount how her cell phone was hacked (Photos: Instagram)

“HDP, what a rant. It gives me a lot of anger because I lost many photos”, was how Tamara lamented at the valuable loss.

Weeks ago, Baez made news by joining the fashion of dental bling like many celebrities from the world of music and entertainment. The young woman put some glitter on her teeth and showed her new appearance through social networks. “I loved them”, He assured in the images he shared with his followers from his official Instagram account.

This trend of placing gems in teeth became popular in the 1980s in the United States and is still very much in force. Very popular artists like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Rosalia They follow this extravagant fashion of decorating the teeth with rhinestones or a jewel. This technique is also known as dental piercing.

Tamara Báez joined the fashion of dental bling (Photo: Instagram)

In her social networks, Tamara used to take advantage of the space and the back and forth with her followers to raise awareness about some sensitive issues. So it was that at the beginning of last January she published in her instagram stories a concern of a follower, who shared a news reporting that two women brutally beat an 18-year-old girl and left her unconscious in the street.

“What advice do you give?” Asked the follower. To which L-Gante’s girlfriend wrote: “Don’t fight, it’s ugly and sometimes they do a lot of damage.” Then, she revealed a terrible experience that he went through in his teens. “At 15, a girl older than me had disfigured my face and I suffered a lot. I think that people like that don’t even love each other.”, he recounted. And at the same time, she detailed: “And I remember that while he hit me, all the others shouted happily, I couldn’t get my arms out because he sat on top of me”.

Finally, he closed with advice: “If you see someone being beaten, don’t start filming the shitty moment… Separate and calm things down. Because many times everything can end very badly with a single blow to the head.

