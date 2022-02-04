The day Sonia O’Neill fell in love in the style of Titanic

Croatia.- Sonia O’Neill reappeared on her official Instagram account, where she added a current story to show off to her distinguished followers which was the photo that received the most likes over the past year. The decision was not easy to find, because the different images that she released were at a balanced percentage after the different reactions of the public, but one in particular won the hearts of locals and strangers until the last day.

The photos that most pleased the public were when María was on the beach in a nice swimsuit, as well as demonstrating the best shots that the photographers obtained while she was active on the green baize, representing the Venezuela Women’s National Team, especially in the home run that was held in the city of Manaus, Brazil. He took days to find that postcard that was superior to the others, today he found it and did not hesitate to make it viral once again.

Sonia looks very pretty in all the posts on her social media, especially when she had a nice trip on a private boat. The soccer player He went to the port to feel the delight of the cold water, before getting on the boat and starting his adventure, which was pleasant and enjoyable, because Mary O’Neil he moved closer to the edge of the top of the boat to get the best view of the landscape. When she shone thanks to the sun’s rays, she decided to take advantage of that virtue by posing for a beautiful photo from behind.

Sonia O’Neill with nice shot on the boat

Instagram soniaoneill_

His incredible figure hypnotized users, but when he stretched his hands to the sides, fans gave a “like”, including all kinds of comments that were related to the movie. titanica. Her postcard recalled that scene where Kate Winslet (Rose) and Leonardo Di Caprio (Jack) are together on the shore of the boat, making one of the most romantic shots in the world of entertainment. Sonia imagined that she had Jack holding her delicate hands on that trip.

His photo characterized that moment, so people decided to make sense of that special piece with thousands of “likes” and words of encouragement that sweetened his soul. Sonia Maria O’Neill She is a beautiful and highly admired woman. On the pitch she is billed as “Wonder Woman”, off the pitch she is a queen. Her physique that she has gained is thanks to her efforts in the gym, her talent and ability endorse the number of fans that stands out at the top of her Instagram account, which corresponds to 236 thousand followers. Her photo received 235 thousand likes and 266 beautiful words of love.

