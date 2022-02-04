The Day – Money

Five banks have signed up for the list of those interested in buying Citibanamex, two with foreign capital and three with national capital: the first are HSBC and Santander, and the other three are Inbursa, Azteca and Banorte, although with international participation. The president of Santander, Ana Botín, announces that although they do not need to buy a bank to continue growing in Mexico, they hope to participate in the process. In Spain Santander is the number one bank above BBVA, but in Mexico the opposite occurs. There are different metrics to measure the size and influence of financial institutions. Santander is the second bank in Mexico in terms of assets, with one billion 640 thousand 310 million pesos, representing 14.81 percent of the system, while BBVA has 2 billion 454 thousand 152 million pesos, equivalent to 22.15 percent, according to data of the CNBV. The acquisition of Banamex would put it in the first place both here and in Hispanic lands. During the call with analysts about its financial results, Ana Botín said: “Let me be very clear: we do not need to buy to generate very attractive and profitable growth. That said, Mexico is one of our main markets. And we hope to be part of that process (the purchase of Banamex) when it begins, which is expected to be in a few months,” he said. “We know that Banamex has been put up for sale and well, there are some questions from investors about whether this it implies, where appropriate, making a capital increase, and this is something that we have already clarified, that we are in no way contemplating an issue of shares in this case or in any other; with the stock as it is, what makes economic-financial sense, and what is in the interest of all shareholders is to continue buying back according to the plan that has already been announced”, she explained. In other words, you have enough money.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that it would be good if Citibanamex became Mexicanized.

In limbo

The Federal Commission of Economic Competition is burning their beans for gathering the number of seven commissioners; three are missing, which should be proposed by the federal government. Without having the necessary quorum, they cannot make “arrangements in the dark” to favor companies that act to the detriment of the country’s interests. He is currently litigating against the electricity legislation. It is still not forgotten that the previous president, Alejandra Palacios, imposed a ridiculous fine on a group of banks and executives who carried out speculative maneuvers with government bonds. The new president, Brenda Hernández, inherited the bad image that Cofece has. It is worth saying that this entity is part of the autonomous organizations and is in charge of combating monopolies. Strangely, there are more monopolies today than before it was born. Look around you: monopolies of bread, telecommunications, tortilla… (In limbo it does less damage).

The sailboat

There isn’t a self-respecting billionaire in the world who doesn’t own a yacht. It is part of the status. The new superyacht of Jeff Bezos, the main shareholder of Amazon, is nearing completion but a bridge crosses his path as he sails to his owner in the United States. The 417-foot-long (127-meter) sailboat, codenamed Y721, is being built by Ocean Co., based in Alblasserdam, the Netherlands. For the ship to reach the sea, she will have to pass through Rotterdam and sail under a steel bridge known as De Hef. It can rise more than 130 feet into the air, but it’s still not tall enough to make room for the yacht’s three giant masts. So city authorities have agreed to temporarily dismantle the center section of the bridge this summer for Bezos’ ship to pass through, according to Frances van Heijst, a spokeswoman for Rotterdam. Why be shocked? In Mexico they gave permission to build a WalMart near the pyramids of Teotihuacán.

Lithium belongs to the people and the nation. AMLO announces that a company will be created to exploit it and there will be no concessions to private firms.

