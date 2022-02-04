The businessman Alberto Baillères died at the age of 90

This Thursday he died at the age of 90 of the Mexican businessman Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez.

https://youtu.be/Y43uG-Nh_28v

Bailleres Gonzalez, the fourth richest man in Mexico, spent 54 years of his life at the head of bal group, which concentrates the mining companies Penoles Y Frenillo.

The group includes the shops of Iron Palace, the insurance company Provincial National Group (GNP), the brokerage house ValMex, just like him Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) in addition to the company Bullfighting shows in Mexico.

Alberto Baillères studied for a degree in Economy from ITAM where he obtained his degree in 1957, a decade in which he was also commissioned to promote a process of academic reorientation of the Institute and recover the founding principles to establish said Institute as a house of high academic prestige.

According to indicators of Bloomberg, the entrepreneur’s wealth amounted to 9.2 billion dollars with which he ranked among the most wealthy of the world.

Just in April 2021, he announced his retirement of the company in which he remained as “life honorary president”.

In 2015, the so-called “silver king”, received the medal Belisarius Dominguez in the Senate amid controversy from opposition legislators.

On that occasion, he assured that the merit he had was “feel a deep love for Mexico”.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital