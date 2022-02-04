the best opportunity to have a light mobile is now

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is Xiaomi’s lightest mobile. It only weighs 158 grams and is now on sale at one of the best prices in its history for only 288.99 euros for a limited time.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at a great price

It is a device of 6.55 inches built in AMOLED technology with a refresh rate at 90 Hz, which will allow you to enjoy a much more fluid experience.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is capable of executing all kinds of tasks in a very simple way.

As for the photographic section, it is made up of three sensors, the main one is 64 megapixels, the ultra wide angle is 8 megapixels and a telemacro is 5 megapixels. Which makes it a pretty complete camera.

The battery is 4,250 mAh and it supports fast charging at 33W.

The usual price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is 369.99 euros and for a limited time it will be yours at just 288.99 euros.