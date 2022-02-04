The Batman: They filter that Barry Keoghan will be the Joker; This is how the actor would look in Robert Pattinson’s movie

Less and less to see Robert Pattinson debut as the Gotham City vigilante in batman. In it we will know how the first years of BruceWayne as the Dark Knight and we will see him fight with emblematic comic book villains such as The Penguin (Colin Farrell) or The riddle (Paul Dano).

The premiere of this film -which is one of the most anticipated of 2022- is scheduled for the next March 4 and although Warner has already given us some previews, it is very likely that he has not given us all the details yet, since the rumor is very strong that he will also there will be a participation of the eternal villain of Batman: the Joker.

And it is that some insiders, like Daniel RPK, affirm that the Clown Prince of Crime will have an appearance towards the end of the film, which will serve as connection for the second part of The Batmanwell, it is worth remembering that the director Matt Reeves claims that -at least- Robert Pattinson would have his trilogyjust as it happened to Christian Bale at the time.

All eyes are on the actor Barry Keoghanwhom we already saw as a superhero in Eternalsfrom Marvel, giving life to drug. And it is that his participation is confirmed for The Batmanbut not as the Joker, but as the official stanley merkelone of Jim Gordon’s companions; However, being an adaptation, Matt Reeves could make moves so that this character ends up being Batman’s archrival.

In November last year, Eric KeoghanBarry’s brother, would have already given an indication that his brother would be the Joker, when tweeted -It is not known whether intentionally or by mistake- that his brother would be the Clown Princeand since then all the rumors incline that it will be so.

This is what Barry Keoghan would look like as the Joker

Since the rumor began to circulate that actor Barry Keoghan will go over to the side of evil, that is, from Gotham City police officer to villain, they have circulated on social networks various images -fan art- as well as assumptions audio from what would his interpretation of the Joker be like in TheBatman.

There is a recording extracted from the official trailer of the tape in which a tcup of cappuccino with the foam forming a question markemblem of The Riddler, but in the background someone is heard saying “I’ve always loved riddles“, followed by a laugh that undoubtedly refers us to the Clown Prince of Crime. The insiders affirm that this It’s Keoghan’s voice; in a month we will know if it is true.

But there are also some images that illustrators and followers have made imagining what Keoghan would look like as the Joker and, without a doubt, the character would fit him perfectly. Her blue eyes contrast with the white makeup characteristic of the character and match the green hair and the big red smile who has painted on his face.

The following fan art is inspired by the most recent promotional posters for The Batman and shows Barry dressed as the Joker. Many fans of Batman -and the villain- affirm that the role has to be his:

If true, Barry Keoghan would join the list of successful actors who have played the character in the movies, such as Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenixthese last two won a Oscar award for his portrayals of the character from the DC comics. But the Joker has also been played on TV by Caesar Romero in the 1960s and in recent years Cameron Monagahan (Gotham) and Mark Hamillwho is the most representative Joker of animated films.

