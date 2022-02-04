The astronomer spent hours chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

Yes, I’ve read that you spent a lot of time talking to DiCaprio in particular. What was the focus of those conversations?

A: One of the things we talk about a lot is that scientists will go dumb trying to get the word out. Because that’s what we do. A really important part of science is replicability and peer review; you’ll hear it mentioned over and over again in the movie. Scientists really want people to look at their work and confirm it; that’s a big part of science. We talked about the ways that you can see the characters struggling to be clear and spread the word and talk to other scientists.

And it doesn’t always work out. Sometimes things can happen that can subvert that process. We talk a lot about how scientists can be marginalized by special interests; by conspiracy theories; and how frustrating it is, when you have important news that you have to share because you know that you can solve problems if you can spread the word about it and get other people to take action. We had dozens and dozens of conversations about this; about how scientists feel when they are ignored.

Q: Can you see remnants of any of those conversations in the actors’ dialogue or performances?

A: All those pieces of dialogue that you see, we go over and over again. you see leo or jennifer [Lawrence] or Rob trying to… there are a couple of really important moments in the movie for them as scientists where they really have to say what’s on their mind. There is a lot of me there.

Q: From a scientific or technical perspective, was there anything you wanted to make sure the cast or crew got right? Say, when it came to the correct way to search for comets, or terminology, or anything you wanted to make sure was accurately represented on screen.

A: Leo, in particular, did a fabulous job with some very complex technical material. They had to learn quite a bit about how asteroid discovery works and how to characterize orbits and all that.

But fundamentally, I think what they did very well and what I was really interested in making sure they knew is that science is trying to tell the truth. We really try. We try to tell the truth about the way we see the world around us, based on empirical evidence. In any given situation, scientists will try to find out the truth. They’re going to try to tell you what we know. They are going to try to make sure that other scientists can replicate the work. That is a strength of science. And that’s the only way science works: it corrects itself.

And it can be messy. We may not always get the right answer the first time, but we will get more data and that will allow us to refine our answers. For me, it was very important that everyone understood that. And everyone understood that right away and really infused it into their characters.

Q: Is there anything director Adam McKay or the Actors have asked you about? What questions did they have for you as scientific advisor?

A: One of the things we talk about a lot is science denial: what do you do? If you’re a scientist and you have information that needs to be shared, and people ignore you, what’s the right thing to do? So you’ll see that debate play out in the film, and there are some key scenes where this happens. You’ll see the scientists debating [things like], ‘Shall we go out to protest in the streets? Or do we try to compromise with people who are in power?’ Because very often, scientists are not empowered to make changes based on the knowledge we gain. We can learn about what’s going on and we can make science-based recommendations that we know are likely to work. But we, personally, are not the people empowered to be able to do this.

Q: Are you satisfied with what ended up on screen in terms of the film’s adherence to scientific accuracy and overall message? How is it different from real life?

A: We quickly became the realm of science fiction. We don’t know of any giant comets heading towards Earth, and that’s a really good thing. Right from the start, we’re in sci-fi territory.

That said, there are a few places where you’ll see that the movie is obviously science fiction, and posits technology that we don’t have yet and isn’t quite there. But it’s not the main point either; The main point is that I hope people see scientists portrayed as human beings, with all our faults and all our glories. And I hope they end up knowing the science a little better. That knowledge will hopefully help build confidence in science as a process. Yes, it’s obviously science fiction, but I think it has some important points to make about the value of science in our lives.

Filmmakers and actors have had no qualms about the fact that the film was conceived as a climate change parable. There are also some striking similarities to recent years during the pandemic. With that in mind, what else do you hope the audience takes away with them after the credits roll?

A: I hope people take away from this film that the situation is not hopeless. And what happens next, whether it be climate change, the pandemic, or any number of issues, is up to us. If we make good decisions based on science, both in our lives and in society, we can have better results. We can directly impact the future in a positive way; we don’t have to choose the negative path. We can choose a better way. That’s up to us.

This interview has been edited and summarized for clarity.