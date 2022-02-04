The 50 best phrases about feminism

According to the RAE, feminism is the “principle of equal rights between women and men”; belief in the social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. Much of it originated in the West, but today the struggle is present throughout the world and is made visible through institutions, movements and citizens committed to defending the rights and interests of women.

For most of the history of Western society, women were relegated to private life, to the domestic sphere, to taking care of the house and children, without being able to decide anything, while public life was reserved for men. mens. In medieval Europe, for example, women were denied the right to own property, study, or participate in public life.

But we must not go so far back. If you look at what happened in the 19th century in France, they were still forced to cover their heads in public, and in some parts of Germany, a husband still had the right to sell his wife. And if you look at the 20th century, just over a century ago, women couldn’t vote or hold elected office in Europe and most of the United States. The first country where women could vote was New Zealand in 1893; in Spain, and thanks to the activism of women like Clara Campoamor, we achieved it in 1931.

For much of the last century, women were prevented from conducting business without a male representative, be it father, brother, husband, legal agent, or even son. Married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands. There are many parts of the world where all restrictions remain. Where women continue to be a zero next to men, where they have little or no access to education and cannot practice most professions. Where they are treated like an object, like little girls; they are not given opportunities and their voice is not heard.

We have compiled 50 feminist phrases so that women can take ideas for a fight that has already reached its fourth wave and that shows no sign of ending, but that is getting stronger every day. Take inspiration from these wise words.