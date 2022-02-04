The 50 best phrases about feminism
paula sierraGetty Images
According to the RAE, feminism is the “principle of equal rights between women and men”; belief in the social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. Much of it originated in the West, but today the struggle is present throughout the world and is made visible through institutions, movements and citizens committed to defending the rights and interests of women.
For most of the history of Western society, women were relegated to private life, to the domestic sphere, to taking care of the house and children, without being able to decide anything, while public life was reserved for men. mens. In medieval Europe, for example, women were denied the right to own property, study, or participate in public life.
But we must not go so far back. If you look at what happened in the 19th century in France, they were still forced to cover their heads in public, and in some parts of Germany, a husband still had the right to sell his wife. And if you look at the 20th century, just over a century ago, women couldn’t vote or hold elected office in Europe and most of the United States. The first country where women could vote was New Zealand in 1893; in Spain, and thanks to the activism of women like Clara Campoamor, we achieved it in 1931.
For much of the last century, women were prevented from conducting business without a male representative, be it father, brother, husband, legal agent, or even son. Married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands. There are many parts of the world where all restrictions remain. Where women continue to be a zero next to men, where they have little or no access to education and cannot practice most professions. Where they are treated like an object, like little girls; they are not given opportunities and their voice is not heard.
We have compiled 50 feminist phrases so that women can take ideas for a fight that has already reached its fourth wave and that shows no sign of ending, but that is getting stronger every day. Take inspiration from these wise words.
Advertising – Continue reading below
one
“Whatever freedom we fight for must be a freedom based on equality” (Judith Butler)
two
“Men, their rights and nothing more; women, their rights and nothing less” (Susan B. Anthony).
3
“The first who compared women to a flower was a poet; the second, an imbecile” (Voltaire).
4
“A feminist is anyone who recognizes equality and full humanity in women and men” (Gloria Steinem).
5
“Most people assumed that women couldn’t run a marathon distance and if they tried they would hurt themselves. Most women weren’t interested in running for the same reason, and a lot of people also believed that tough sports made women more masculine” (Katharine Switzer).
6
“The level of civilization to which various human societies have reached is in proportion to the independence that women have enjoyed” (Flora Tristán).
7
“During all these centuries, women have served as mirrors endowed with the magical and delicious power of reflecting the figure of man twice its size” (Virginia Woolf).
8
“The test of whether or not you can do a job should not be the organization of your chromosomes” (Bella Abzug).
9
“For a world where we are socially equal, humanly different and totally free” (Rosa Luxemburg).
10
“I ask no favors for my sex. All I ask of our peers is that they take their feet off our necks” (Ruth Bader Ginsburg).
eleven
“What women have yet to learn is that no one gives you power. You just have to take it” (Roseanne Barr).
12
“Fighting for women’s rights often makes us synonymous with hating men. I just know one thing is true: we need to stop these thoughts” (Emma Watson).
13
“No man is good enough to rule any woman without her consent” (Susan Anthony).
14
“Woman will truly be equal to man the day an incompetent woman is appointed to an important post” (François Giraud).
fifteen
“If women and girls were treated equal to men in rights, dignity and opportunity, we would see political and economic progress around the world” (Hillary Clinton).
16
“Our society is masculine, and until women enter it, it will not be human” (Henrik Ibsen)
17
“The foolish and cruel idea that a wife should obey her husband has sent more women to the grave than to court for divorce” (Lemuel K. Washburn).
18
“I call myself a feminist man. Isn’t that what you call someone who fights for women’s rights?” (Dalai Lama).
19
“Raise the flag of equality, women! Fight for your rights and count on my loyal collaboration!” (Louise MayAlcott).
twenty
“Remember the dignity of your womanhood. Do not appeal, do not beg, do not lower yourself. Take courage, join hands, stand with us, fight with us” (Christabel Pankhurst).
twenty-one
“The bravest act is to think out loud for yourself” (Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel).
22
“We do not know our true height until we stand up” (Emily Dickinson).
23
“Culture does not make people: people make culture. If it is true that the full humanity of women is not our culture, then we can and must make it our culture” (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie).
24
“I do not want women to have power over men, but over themselves” (Mary Wollstonecraft).
25
“There was a time when women activists asked men to fight for their rights. But this time we are going to do it on our own” (Malala Yousafzai).
26
“Freedom cannot be achieved unless women have emancipated themselves from all forms of oppression” (Nelson Mandela).
27
“I have never been able to figure out exactly what feminism is; I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that make me different from a doormat” (Rebecca West).
28
“I’m not accepting the things I can’t change, I’m changing the things I can’t accept” (Angela Davis).
29
“I will be one of the few poetesses in the world completely happy to be a woman, not one of those bitter and frustrated, twisted imitators of men, who mostly end up broken” (Sylvia Plath).
30
“Feminism is the radical notion that women are people” (Marie Shear).
31
“A woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong she is until she gets into hot water” (Eleanor Roosevelt).
32
“Feminism is not about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It’s about the world perceiving that strength” (GD Anderson).
33
“Anyone who knows a bit of history knows that progress would be impossible without the female figure” (Karl Marx).
3. 4
“Women have to be filled with courage to achieve their sleeping dreams” (Alice Walker).
35
“Life is not easy for any of us, but so what? We must have perseverance and, above all, trust in ourselves. We must believe that we are capable of something and that we can achieve it” (Marie Curie).
36
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful and committed people can change the world. In fact, they are the only ones who have ever done it” (Margaret Mead).
37
“There is still a field in which being a woman people can discriminate against you without anything happening: age. In that aspect, we still live in a totally sexist society” (Madonna).
38
“I am not a bird and no net catches me. I am a free human being with an independent will” (Charlotte Brönte).
39
“A woman who does not have control over her body cannot be a free woman” (Margaret Sanger).
40
“Being responsible for yourself means refusing to let others think for you, speak for you. It means learning to respect and use your own brain and your own instincts. Therefore it is dealing with hard work” (Adrienne Rich).
41
Women should try to do the same things that men try. When they fail, their failure should be nothing more than a challenge to everyone else (Amelia Earhart).
42
“I prefer a dangerous freedom to a calm servitude” (María Zambrano).
43
“Men are oppressed, it is a tragedy. Women are oppressed, it is tradition” (Letty Cottin).
44
“Fall in love with yourself, with life. And after whoever you want” (Frida Kahlo).
Four. Five
“I just want to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free” (Rosa Parks).
46
“You are not born a woman: you become one” (Simone de Beauvoir).
47
“Being a woman is like being Irish. Everyone tells you that you are important and nice, but we are always in the background” (Iris Murdoch).
48
“There was a time when you walked alone, wrote alone, studied alone and dressed alone. Remember that time” (Monique Wittig).
49
“Feminism is not based on hating men, it is fighting against the absurd distinction between genders” (Robert Webb).
fifty
“When they tried to shut me up, I screamed” (Teresa Wilms Montt).
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below