The 5 best movies based on true events on Netflix to not leave home this weekend

Cinema draws from its surroundings to tell the stories the world knows, within the framework of cinematographic language. Although original scripts are still prevalent in the market, we can see how many books as well as graphic novels and comics feed plots and feature films to the big screen. In the same way it happens with the events that we experience on a daily basis. Reality is often stranger than fiction and these are the 5 best movies based on real events that we can find on Netflix:

1-‘The trial of the Chicago 7’

Reality becomes a little more intelligent and idealistic if in front of it is a fiction written by the brilliant screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. Now, turned into director and, with a good debut as it was Molly’s gameSorkin dared with this story of protests, riots, and lawsuits over the Vietnam War. 6 Oscar nominations and a veteran cast narrate one of the most famous legal battles in the history of the United States.

2-‘Extremely cruel evil and perverse’

Who would have imagined that behind such an immaculate and affable face was hiding one of the most terrible murderers and rapists on the American continent? Zac Efron is Ted Bundy in this film that visits the trials and life of the criminal, from Elizabeth Kloepfer’s perspectivethe girlfriend who defended him for years.

3-‘Catch me if you can’

Of all the movies based on true events, Catch Me If You Can It is by far the most unlikely of all. However, the background that is told is completely true, although it is sweetened to a certain extent for the sake of fiction. A cat and mouse game starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. The youngest has managed to make his life a flight to face his past, Hanks, on the other hand, is an insatiable persecutor.

4-‘The challenge’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes on the role of Philippe Petitthe French tightrope walker who in 1974 set himself the challenge of crossing the space that separated the Twin Towers with the simple and precarious help of a cable.

5-‘The man with a thousand faces’

A thriller in the key of espionage cinema that Alberto Rodríguez directed in 2016. The man with a thousand faces narrates one of those unusual stories that happened in the Spanish reality of the 90s under the background of the GAL and the government of Felipe González. Francesco Paesa, played by Eduard Fernández, is a former secret agent who plans to take revenge on the Spanish government using Luis Roldánthe former Director General of the Civil Guard who wanted to steal 1,500 million pesetas stolen from the public treasury.