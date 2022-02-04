The 200 million Netflix movie

It can be seen more and more clearly, the change in strategy that Netflix has been positioning for a year in their own content production. For the platform run by Ted Sarandos it was unthinkable not to be the one that offered the most content to its subscribers. The idea was to create and support projects of all kinds and genres that covered their target line. With this, they could never use large budgets, so some minor films had a certain lack of quality in their final finish. Now “the big red N” with proposals like Red alert or don’t look up, intends to create fewer but much more spectacular titles. Good proof of this are the images of the gray manthe 200 million film that pits Ryan Gosling against Chris Evans.

You only have to see the cast of this spy story to realize the dimension of the gray man: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Wagner Moura, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Jessica Henwick, among many others. As if the cast were not enough reason to look forward to it, the direction in charge of Anthony and Joe Russo promises brilliantly shot action. The Russo brothers are the main responsible for the maximum splendor of Marvel cinema, since both have directed the best Captain America movie, civil war and the two best deliveries of The Avengers: infinity war Y end game.

Apparently in the teaser about various projects of the published video, the gray man It will happen in several locations, as is usual in any action and espionage thriller. Within its plot is the mercenary and hit man nicknamed “The Gray Man” (Ryan Gosling). Formed by an American intelligence agency, Gosling’s character will see his world in jeopardy when his true identity comes to light. As an antagonist, in front you will have Chris Evans, an assassin linked to the CIA that will make life impossible for the protagonist.

The roles of Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page are still a mystery but we will surely discover something more when their official trailer appears. It is rumored that the gray man It could be released next summer.