The 10 Best Bad Movies, Ranked

There are bad movies. There are also movies that are so bad they’re good. Over the years, film directors have made more than their share of less than stellar productions. Every once in a while, someone makes a movie so bad it becomes a legend.

Creating a cinematic masterpiece is like catching lightning in a bottle. The same can be said for creating the true opposite: a movie so horrible it’s adored. Some bad movies are treasured by fans just like great movies. There are some truly terrible, but lovable, second-rate cinematic sensations.

10 Troll 2 Is The Troll Movie That Mysteriously Has No Trolls

Although troll 2 is a sequel to 1986 Troll, the first red flag a potential viewer is likely to encounter is no trolls to be seen. Incredible as it may seem, Troll two It has nothing to do with the first movie. maybe troll two be a horror comedy, but the real laughing points of Troll 2 are the atrocious acting and the poor dialogue. Troll two was even the subject of a 2009 documentary appropriately titled the worst movie.

9 Bloodfist Is A Bloodsport Knockoff Nobody Wanted

Martial arts movies are rarely master classes in dramatic acting or complex storytelling. It takes something really special to stand out from the crowd of low-budget martial arts movies. Bloodfistfrom 1989, succeeds, but for the wrong reasons.

A poor imitation of Bloodsport, starring Jean Claude Van Damme, this film with a similar name and plot features the talent of Don “The Dragon” Wilson. The fact that Wilson nicknamed himself “The Dragon” probably had something to do with the failures of Bloodfist. The bad performance Bloodfistinferior fight scenes, and an appearance by Tae Bo master Billy Blanks have made it a cult classic.

8 Fateful Findings is a chaotic classic from one of the world’s worst filmmakers.

Neil Breen is a man whose talent seems to know no bounds in his own mind. Adored by many for his habit of producing horrendous movies, Breen also gained infamy for being credited in his films with multiple working titles. At times, this number has been extended to over 20. In his most infamous film, FatefulFindingsBreen only credited himself 15 times.

FatefulFindings it was declared one of the “worst movies ever” when it was released, but has since become a cult classic. Breen deserves credit for creating movies that so many people enjoy. Whether or not they are enjoyed for the reasons he originally intended is possibly insignificant.

7 3 Ninjas: High Noon At Mega Mountain is what happens when wrestling and movies don’t get along

Professional wrestling and movies just go well together sometimes. 3 Ninjas: High Noon At Mega Mountain, starring Hulk Hogan, is the fourth and final installment of the franchise 3 Ninjas . When was High released? NoonAt Mega Mountain, it received a zero rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

HighNoon It is a really horrible movie that, without palliative, puts everything bad from the 90s in its plot. High Noon It has an unimpressive 3.0 rating on IMDb. It is clear that four was not the magic number for this sequel, since it ended the franchise of the 3 Ninjas forever.

6 Hercules In New York Is The Bad Start Of A Legendary Career

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film debut is a far cry from blockbusters like terminator Y predator, for which he became famous. After Hercules in New York, it’s amazing that Schwarzenegger managed to rise to the top after being part of such a terrible production.

Schwarzenegger plays the titular god in this fantastical 1970 movie. In one particularly hilarious scene, he engages in an epic battle with a man dressed in a ridiculously cheap bear costume. There are funnier movies in Schwarzenegger’s catalog, but Hercules in New York makes you laugh for all the wrong reasons.

5 The Wicker Man Is The Best Of The Worst For One Of Hollywood’s Greats

Nicolas Cage has understandably developed a reputation for overacting in the latter stages of his career. It’s easy to forget that Cage is an Oscar-winning actor. Recent hit movies like Pig they have served to remind the public why he was a great movie star in the 1990s.

To some, Cage is considered an actor who belongs in the DVD bargain bin. If fans are confused, look no further than the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man. Hilarious despite his intention, El hombre de wicker It is perhaps the greatest example of how wild Nicolas Cage can be when he is left free on a set.

4 Sharknado Is The Great White Of Bad Movies

sharknado is the first entry in the series of shark attacks as bad as they are good. sharknado managed to sink its jaws into pop culture, gaining an unexpectedly enthusiastic following since its 2013 release. sharknado it was followed by a whopping five sequels . Each sequel ventured into increasingly ridiculous territory.

The sharknado The original remains the most hilarious thanks to its stars playing the scenes openly. That, coupled with the outrageous premise of sharks flying through downtown Los Angeles, makes sharknado be a very funny movie.

3 Hands: The Hands of Fate is a bad movie

For a film that embodies the sheer insanity of its production, there may be no better choice than Hands: The Hands of Fate. Despite having been made in 1966, Hands remained in oblivion until Mystery Science Theater 3o00 he unearthed it for fans in 1993. Hands: the hands of Destination is now infamous as one of the most ridiculously atrocious movies in history.

Director, screenwriter and producer Harold P. Warren made Hands as a result of a losing bet. He had no prior experience as a filmmaker, and it absolutely shows in every one of the 70 minutes of Hands.

2 Birdemic: Shock And Terror Is Staggeringly Awful

the beauty of Birdemic: Shock and Terror it is that he is fully aware of his own evil. Birdemic it’s a bad movie. This wacky romantic horror thriller embraces its flaws and delivers the worst movie ever inspired by Alfred Hitchcock. Birdemic it’s essentially the antithesis of a good movie. Even with the outrageous budget of $10,000, the special effects of Birdemic they are inexcusable. You have to see them to believe them.

1 The Room Is The Ultimate Movie Disaster Piece

The Room is the undisputed king of movies as bad as they are good. This misguided Tommy Wiseau movie is full of quotable dialogue, plots that go nowhere, and incredibly poor acting. These ingredients combine perfectly to create one of the funniest movies ever made.

The Room is so bad and unintentionally hilarious that its troubled production was given the Hollywood blockbuster treatment in 2017 via James Franco. Disaster Artist it’s a very nice movie, accepted by fans and critics as a great movie. In terms of sheer hilarity, it has nothing to envy to The Room.