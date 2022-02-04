“That ’90s Show”: Netflix unveiled the cast of the sequel to “That ’70s Show”

Callie Haverda will play the daughter of Eric and Donna, the original characters from “That ’70s Show.” (IMDB/FOX)

The six friends are back! The main cast of That ’90s Showthe sequel to That ’70s Show for Netflix which will be set in the same location a few decades later. Broadcast between 1998 and 2006, the American television series focused on the life of a group of young people who lived through situations typical of the 70s, such as dancing to disco music, killing time and smoking marijuana. This time, 20 years later, we will see them enjoy modernity at the gates of the 21st century (the internet and the music that marked that generation will not be lacking).

Callie Haverda will be Leia, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Dona (Laura Prepon) , a romance that was born in the original comedy. The actress will be added Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. What’s more, it was confirmed that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will return to their roles as Red and Kitty Forman . According to a report from dead lineGrace and Prepon are in negotiations for his return as is Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The sequel titled That ’90s Show It will take us back to Wisconsin in 1995. Leia will visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, for the summer, where she will bond with other kids her age. Obviously, no matter how many decades separate her from her parents, she will experience very similar moments, although in a different context. Drugs and sex remain, but the opposite will happen with clothes and music.

The comedy focused on the lives of a group of teenagers in the 1970s. (FOX)

Who will be the characters? That ’90s Show?

According to the description of the characters, Leia (Haverda) will be very much like her mother, albeit with her father’s sense of humor. She is always looking for an adventure, and the opportunity comes when she discovers her best friends in the most unexpected place, Point House. On the other hand, Aufderheide gives life to Gwen, a rebellious girl who develops an instant friendship with the young newcomer, both share the loyalty and indiscipline that characterizes many girls their age.

Among the boys, Jay (Colonel) appears, a charming young man who tries to flirt with whoever he likes… and he doesn’t always get the best result. His best friend is Nate (Donovan), Gwen’s brother and a great fan of documenting everything with a camcorder, he is also known for his work at a local video store. Doi will play Ozzie, a sharp-witted and sarcastic homosexual boy who often gets frustrated with people, because he is not as easygoing as his friends. Finally, there is Nikki (Morelos), an intelligent girl focused on her professional future: she wants to be a lawyer or a doctor. However, she keeps a lot of rebellion inside herself.

Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Laura Prepon joined the cast of the 90s series. (FOX)

That ’90s Show was devised by Gregg Mettler (showrunner in charge of production) and the creators of That ’70s ShowBonnie Turner and Terry Turner, who now collaborates with his daughter, Lindsay Turner. Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will be credited as executive producers. The project is in an early stage of development, so an approximate date for the start of filming or when it will be released is not yet known.

