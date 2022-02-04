Thanks to Spielberg, they digitize the great collection of Yiddish Masterpieces now available online

The Yiddish Book Center, in association with The IWO Foundation Jewish Research Institute in Buenos Aires, announced the digitization and incorporation of the 100 volumes of Musterverk fun der Yiddish literature to the Yiddish Book Center’s Steven Spielberg Yiddish Digital Library.

The Musterverk fun der Yiddish literature ( Masterpieces of Yiddish Literature ) of 100 volumes, published between 1957 and 1984, was the work of the founding director of the Argentine branch of YIVO (IWO) and prominent educator Shmuel Rollansky (Ro-ZHAN-sky). Fully aware of the challenges facing Yiddish in the post-war period, Rollansky not only set out to make a vast body of works in Yiddish widely available, but also hoped to cultivate a new generation of readers who might otherwise assume that Yiddish is irrelevant or obsolete.

The series demonstrates the impressive breadth of Yiddish letters. Rollansky collected and reprinted works by well-known Yiddish “classics,” including Sholem Aleichem, IL Peretz, Mendele, and Sholem Asch. In addition, he also included works by his contemporaries who were actively publishing during the years the series ran, such as Avrom Sutzkever, Kadya Molodowsky, and Itzik Manger. He even included works of early Yiddish literature and insisted on expanding the canon of Yiddish letters to include the works of lesser-known writers.

According to Yiddish Book Center research bibliographer David Mazower, “These 100 volumes are truly special. They include unique anthologies of Latin American Yiddish literature, wonderful one-off volumes, like one filled with poems celebrating the Yiddish language, and reprints of hard-to-find classics. They are an essential part of modern Yiddish literature, and scholars have long hoped to see them digitized. We are delighted to add these books to our Steven Spielberg Yiddish Digital Library and enormously grateful to the IWO of Buenos Aires and its director, Avrom Lichtenbaum, for helping us make them available to Yiddish readers everywhere.”

For the first time, this 100-volume series has been digitized and is freely available to read online or download at the Yiddish Book Center’s Steven Spielberg Yiddish Digital Library. The addition of the 100 volumes of Musterverk fun der Yiddish literature ( Masterpieces of Yiddish Literature ) is a boon to scholars, students, and translators, as well as those interested in Yiddish culture.

“Putting historical materials online is a long-term challenge that involves interfacing with new technologies and dealing with provenance issues in rescued collections. It is a great joy for IWO to be able to collaborate with the Yiddish Book Center which has been a pioneer in this field”, said Silvia Hansman, director of archives and collections at IWO. “We are very excited about this new collaboration and hope that this step will encourage further collective action to improve access to the Jewish cultural heritage we guard.”

Since 2009, the Yiddish Book Center has made more than 11,000 titles available online in its Steven Spielberg Digital Yiddish Library. The comprehensive collection includes works of fiction, memoirs, poetry, plays, short stories, science manuals, cookbooks, primers, and more from renowned Yiddish authors and lesser-known writers alike. To date, those titles have been downloaded a staggering 1.6 million times.

The addition of the series is part of the Yiddish Book Center’s ongoing work to digitize Yiddish literature and make it freely available. Other digitized works recently added to the Center’s Steven Spielberg Yiddish Digital Library include works by Chaim Grade (completing the collection of Chaim Grade works now available at the Yiddish Digital Library); three volumes by Avrom Sutzkever; important works by Chava Rosenfarb and Celia Dropkin; works by leading Soviet Yiddish writers Peretz Markish, Leyb Kvitko, and Dovid Hofshteyn; and Chil Aronson’s 600-page classic work on the art scene in Montparnasse.

You can find an annotated guide to the Musterverk series here.

IWO Buenos Aires was founded in 1928 as an offshoot of YIVO Vilna to document the mass Jewish immigration to South America and preserve their heritage for future generations. By 1935, IWO had established the largest specialized archives and library of Yiddish literature and culture in the region. IWO also functioned as a prolific publisher for local writers and organized major international crowdsourcing projects such as 100 Masterpieces of Yiddish Literature. IWO also worked closely with local authors and other publishers, such as the Society of Former Residents of Poland (known as Poilisher Farvand), in publishing and distributing the “dos poylshe idntum” series.