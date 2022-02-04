Teruel: Farms, fountains and highways

These three words, I would say, perfectly summarize the last municipal plenary session on January 28. A plenary session in which, not to vary, tends to absurd tension on issues that, surely, the public neither goes nor comes to them. Some plenary sessions that, monthly, like the mortgage bills, show us that education is a term that, many times, is conspicuous by its absence. But going into the matter a bit, let’s talk about the issues that were discussed in it.

The plenary started in the most animated with the motion of the Popular Party on the declarations of the minister Waiter. With an interpretation that would have moved Mr. steven spielberg, the popular spokesman called for the resignation of the minister for his “very serious attacks on Spanish livestock.” What do I say… Let’s see if it is going to be that we are in an electoral campaign and they have to add a dose of reinforcement to the drama of the constant attack on Spain… Then it is the same popular party that is putting Spain to give birth to that European funds do not reach us, so much so that even his Vox partner ends up showing more height of state. In short, the hypotenuse that some would say on the internet.

Garzón, in this case, was more right than a saint and I appreciate the compliment that Mr. Sunday dedicated to me alluding to my coherence. I really appreciate it and it’s something I’m proud of.

After this, we begin to listen, as usual, to some of the spokespersons using their favorite words such as communism, enemies of Spain and all those words and expressions that are somewhat reminiscent of the Generalissimo’s Crusade against the Red Gen. Curiously, when they are reminded, they jump to his “I’m free to say what I want, look here…”; which sounds like a kind of remake of “who has to tell me how many glasses of wine I can or cannot drink” from our ex Josemari.

Jumping like this a little for other topics that are debated The issue of recovering the fountains that were removed in Teruel caught my attention. An initiative of the PSOE that, personally, we support in plenary. However, this led to a crossroads of accusations by our Grace, remembering that it was the PSOE who removed them, etc. Is it wrong to remove them? Obviously… Is it wrong to have them in an open field and let them pass the time? Well, it’s obvious that too. Anyway, the same as always, guilty ones and others and the ball from roof to roof.

I would not want to end the matter without highlighting a very curious thing about the Citizens’ motion and grassroots sport. A motion that seems correct to me, but repeating two hundred times that they are liberal and therefore do not defend State intervention in the economy, I fail to understand. The only thing that fits me is that they need to go through a first-year political science textbook and define themselves as progressive liberals. But perhaps the problem is that they fear that some will call them progressive, and that is not… Look… Progress is the devil.

And with the highways… Ayyy the highways… A common theme in our province. We abstained for two main reasons… The first, as a result of our ideas. The need for the A-25 is clear, as is the improvement of the N-330; however, the A-40 has already been rejected several times due to environmental issues, Cuenca municipalities that have brought them ruin and other points that are debatable. All this does not mean that it is necessary to widen the N-330, eliminate dangerous curves and widen hard shoulders.

But from there, to the discursive reductionism of with me or against me that they show off, it is not acceptable. Apply to bad Spaniards, bad Teruel or other niceties.

In short, I understand that the plenaries do not have even 200 reproductions since, apart from being a 5-hour tostón, the level that unfolds inside makes a meeting of the neighbors’ ladder more entertaining to watch.