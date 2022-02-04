Super Bowl 2022: when is it, who sings in the show, what time and where to see it

The National Football League (NFL) is taking advantage of the return of the audience, some of the most exciting matches of recent times and a new generation of stars, for their biggest match of the year. And advertisers are taking note.

For example, Budweiser, which missed last year’s Super Bowl for the first time in nearly four decades to focus on philanthropy related to Covid-related issues, is one of the advertisers who will spend millions on airtime on February 13, when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at their field, SoFi Stadiumin the most watched television event of the year in the United States.

Viewership for the NFL increased this year, with some 49 million people tuning in to each of the playoff games last Sunday.

NBC, which broadcasts the match, sold more than 70 30-second ads for about $7 million each. NBCUniversal’s Mark Marshall said total viewership for this finale is expected to exceed 100 million viewers, down from 96.4 million last year, the lowest in 14 years.

The ratings had dropped in recent times due to Because controversies over players kneeling during the national anthem and concussion treatment, coupled with empty stadiums due to Covid-19 restrictions, led many to tune out.

But new figures like Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, served to recover fans.

According to Bloomberg, advertisers will do everything they can to help consumers put the past behind them, especially the pandemic. After a 2021 Super Bowl loaded with depressing commercials, he Brands are turning to comics for funnier adverts for beer, snacks and cars, while emerging categories like cryptocurrency and sports betting have their own opportunity. to achieve publicity glory this time. They all have a common message: tell people that it’s okay to enjoy life again.

“A lot of the ads are going to be very comedic and they’re going to see heavyweights never seen before in commercial advertising,” said April Tombs, lead agent for the United Talent Agency, which represents Hollywood stars.

You can already see teasers, for example, of uA Lay’s ad featuring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd or rapper Megan Thee Stallion in an ad for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

also to Mila Kunis and Demi Moore in an ad for AT&T, Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club, Eugene Levy for Nissan and Hannah Waddingham from “Ted Lasso” for Rakuten.

Also, in an attempt to get Americans back on vacation, Booking.com will have a spot with Idris Elba, while rival Expedia.com is back in the big game after more than 10 years with Ewan McGregor.

The parent company of Budweiser (Anheuser-Busch InBev) features four minutes of commercials, including one for the trendy party drink Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

Sports betting giant DraftKings Inc. is also back with an announcement. And newer brands like cryptocurrency exchanges FTX Trading Ltd. and Crypto.com will make their debut. FTX sponsor an event with Shaquille O’Neal. And Crypto.com had already made a splash in Los Angeles, getting the naming right of the former Staples Center.

This year’s ad lineup contrasts with 2021’s, in which many had a pandemic theme. DoorDash, for example, reminded consumers to help out local restaurants. Job search site Indeed showed people looking for work and a dour Bruce Springsteen was talking about national unity while trying to sell Jeeps.

“The Super Bowl reflects trends in the country,” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University. “If you want to see the color of the country at a certain time, you just have to watch the Super Bowl,” he added.