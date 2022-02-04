Stars in a flash: from Jennifer Aniston’s new shoot in Hawaii to the end of abstinence for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

These are hectic days for Hollywood stars, who between work and leisure activities enjoy the beginning of this 2022. In Los Angeles, London and Hawaii, the paparazzi are attentive to what the famous do to photograph them and bring the world news about what they are doing. what they are doing.

Jennifer Aniston, for example, is enjoying the warm weather on the famous Pacific Islands while filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Murder Mystery 2 . The actress, who will be 53 years old in a few days, waits with patience and concentration for the moment of action, under the orders of Jeremy Garelick and again accompanied by Adam Sandler.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were captured while leaving a Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood. In the images, the actor could be seen carrying a bottle of wine in his hand, which proves that they put an end to the month of abstinence that they had proposed at the beginning of this year . Through social networks, the couple revealed that they joined the “Dry January”, a challenge that invites them not to consume alcoholic beverages during January. On the 31st, the protagonist of that 70s show He discovered his wife preparing a drink and did not hesitate to upload it to his social networks, joking that he broke the agreement and that he could not bear to go a whole month without drinking.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met friends for sushi in Los Angeles Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Simon Cowell was seen wearing a yellow plaster on the streets of London after suffering an accident with his electric bicycle. The famous music producer and jury of television reality shows had to be hospitalized urgently a few days ago after falling from the vehicle with which he was traveling along a highway at a speed of 30 kilometers. He “was taken to the hospital and x-rays showed that he broke his arm. They put him in a cast and now he is recovering, but he will need to rest, ”a source close to Cowell told the British outlet. The Mirror.

Simon Cowell was seen in London after suffering a bicycle accident in which he broke his arm Grosby Group – Splash News/The Grosby Group

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took the afternoon to go shopping in Los Angeles And they were caught by the paparazzi. The couple visited various stores until they chose what they were looking for. Very close to them, the star of stranger things Finn Wolfhard attended the avant premiere of the new movie from Jackass.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went shopping in Los Angeles Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Finn Wolfhard attended the premiere of the movie Jackass Forever and made it very clear that he is a fan of the team of risky comedians VALERIE MACON – AFP

Johnny Knoxville at the Jackass Forever Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood VALERIE MACON – AFP

In Pebble Beach, California, a golf tournament professional in which some celebrities participated. Actors Josh Duhamel, Bill Murray and Andy Garcia were some of those who enjoyed an afternoon of outdoor sports, competing to see who could get the best score.

Bill Murray at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am held on the Monterey Peninsula JED JACOBSOHN – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Josh Duhamel also participated in the tournament Orlando Ramirez – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Andy Garcia, very comfortable during the competition Orlando Ramirez – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Another sports fan Leonardo Dicaprio, went with friends to the game that faced the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers. Very attentive to the protocols, the actor only lowered his chinstrap to enjoy a drink at halftime.