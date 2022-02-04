Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to Blu-ray with important deleted scenes, what can we find?

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to conquer the box office and fans. Now the next move Marvel Studios is to take the film to the home formatsthat is to say, blu ray, DVD Y digital. To prepare the fans, it was announced that the version of blu ray bring one huge amount of discarded material from the final footage.

The film directed by Jon Watts presented the theme of the multiversethis allowed him to include the villains of previous stories seen in the cinema and even to the spider-man from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. During the time the film was announced the most difficult task for both the studio and the actors, especially Garfield, was try to dissuade the public that the film had three Spideys. Andrew denied his presence in the film everywhere, not even telling his friend and ex-partner Emma Stone. The truth is that the lie had an effect and did not ruin the visual and emotional feast that the film offered with the arachnid meeting.

Now the good news for fans is that the arrival of the blu ray from No Way Home It will be with everything. thanks to a Twitter userit comes to light all bonus content What does the film bring and is it about approximately 100 minutes of material. One of them is a clip 4 minutes titled “The Spideys Hangout” and apparently shows a scene of the three heroes before the final battle at the statue of liberty. The presence of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) also has its extra moment, since two scenes are included where the lawyer helps Peter (Tom Holland) and also to Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

As for the rest of the material, there is also a moment dedicated to reviewing Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU. Details of the wall-crawler meeting with Holland, Maguire and Garfield. There is even a section with Easter Eggs from alternative realities, that is, from the universes of the other two Spideys.

The release date of the Blu-ray of Spider-Man: No Way Home is not confirmed, but it is expected that it will be soon, it could even be coincide with the premiere of the film for Disney +.

