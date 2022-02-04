Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to Blu-ray with important deleted scenes, what can we find?

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to conquer the box office and fans. Now the next move Marvel Studios is to take the film to the home formatsthat is to say, blu ray, DVD Y digital. To prepare the fans, it was announced that the version of blu ray bring one huge amount of discarded material from the final footage.

The film directed by Jon Watts presented the theme of the multiversethis allowed him to include the villains of previous stories seen in the cinema and even to the spider-man from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. During the time the film was announced the most difficult task for both the studio and the actors, especially Garfield, was try to dissuade the public that the film had three Spideys. Andrew denied his presence in the film everywhere, not even telling his friend and ex-partner Emma Stone. The truth is that the lie had an effect and did not ruin the visual and emotional feast that the film offered with the arachnid meeting.

