Spanish press points against Gareth Bale after surprising him laughing in the elimination of the Copa del Rey

The attacking midfielder from Galés was seen laughing on the bench during the 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid said goodbye to the Copa del Rey. The team of Carlo Ancelotti was eliminated on Thursday by the minimum advantage, so the victory went to Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals thanks to a goal from Alex Berenguer.

After the setback to the Merengues, the television program ‘The beach bar’ replayed a scene showing attacking midfielder Gareth Bale, a reserve throughout the match, laughing on the bench as the game was 0-0.

Gareth Bale on the Real Madrid bench Getty Images

Sports world picked up the scene ‘The beach bar’ and highlighted that bale laughed when he saw that Hazard, after several minutes of warm-up, was guided by Ancelotti to return to the bench and did not even enter the field.

During the game, the Italian coach sent to the field Isco and Camavinga, which entered through TOni Kroos and Vinicius Jr., the latter worn out by the FIFA Date and his participation in the 4-0 of Brazil about Paraguay, last Tuesday (2), in Belo Horizonte.



It’s not the first time bale is criticized by the Spanish press for the various manifestations of lack of commitment to the Real Madrid.

The Welshman, who according to international publications did not have a great relationship with the coach Zinedine Zidane, continues to decline at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In 2021, after the arrival of Ancelotti, the Italian coach requested the return of bale, but the Welshman should not stay with the Spanish team, since he only has a contract until mid-2022 and his departure is very feasible.