South Park Destroys Matt Damon’s Crypto.com Ad at Its New Season Premiere

More than three months after its launch, crypto exchange Crypto.com’s advertisement featuring Hollywood star Matt Damon was mocked in the latest episode of the animated series, South Park.

In the first episode of its 25th season, entitled “PajamaDay”, The creators of South Park took on people in the United States who refuse to wear a mask and re-associated crypto investments with scams. Characters on the show attacked Damon’s appearance in a television ad titled “fortune favors the brave”, which featured the actor talking about Crypto.com amidst a digital landscape of historical figures.

“My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money…Yes, they all did! But they were brave to do it!”

The criticism is likely related to the loss of over $500 billion in combined market cap in January, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling from over $42,000 to $35,000. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of BTC is $36,373 at press time, having fallen more than 40% since Crypto.com published the ad featuring Damon.

“We just have to be brave. But not too brave or Matt Damon will come and take all our money.”

Many know South Park for its critique of the US government’s response to the 2008 financial crisis, made popular by the meme “aaaand… it’s gone” (referring to one of the characters immediately losing all his money after depositing it in a bank). Since then, the show jokingly predicts that cryptocurrencies will become the only acceptable form of payment in the future, and that non-fungible tokens have the power to destroy the world.

Initially published in October 2021, many media outlets did not appear to comment on the Crypto.com announcement until it aired during a National Football League game on January 2. Stephen Colbert, the host of The Late Show on CBS, pointed to the same-night TV ad for South Park, comparing Damon’s endorsement of cryptocurrencies to the accuracy of Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter.

“Never trust the advice of groundhogs, no matter how convincing they are when they pitch you crypto with Matt Damon,” Colbert said.

Parody of Matt Damon’s Crypto.com ad. Source: Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The first television series in which Bitcoin appeared was the CBS drama The Good Wife in January 2012, but references to cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology in mainstream media became more common as the space grew. Celebrities and other entertainers like comedians Jim Jefferies and Bill Burr announced cryptocurrency investments in 2020, and reality star Kim Kardashian showed off the EthereumMax token to her Instagram followers the following year.