Something wrong? Keanu Reeves is also unbeatable in a $560,000 Porsche

The Canadian actor had a duel against fellow actor Alex Winter aboard a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the German manufacturer’s 100% electric car. Read on to see who won this race.

February 04, 2022 1:30 p.m.

Keanu Reeves He is considered one of the “badest guys” but the best person in the entire Hollywood industry. Although he seemed contradictory, the protagonist of John Wick or The Matrix He has always been praised for his affable character with his setmates and his fans, as well as being an active member in various charities, far removed from his roles in the seventh art where It is characterized by murdering left and right and traveling through magical portals to put an end to the days of the bad guy on duty.

This jewel of the German manufacturer is valued at 560 thousand dollars (Automotive)

But in a new facet of the Canadian actor he also showed his skills behind the wheel. And it is that the one born in Beirut, Lebanon, fought a duel with the other actor Alex Winter aboard a Porsche Taycan Turbo S valued at 560 thousand dollars. All this was immortalized in the documentary ‘going the distance’ whose trailer you will see at the end of these lines.

This is a 100% hybrid model (Getty)

So agile to dodge bullets or fight seven men at once, Reeves was very safe and confident when it came to ‘dancing’ with this machine that has a maximum power of 670 hp and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. For lovers of electric, this is 100% and is one of the “warhorses” of the German manufacturer.

The Canadian actor is one of the most loved by his colleagues (Getty)

The name of this Porsche comes from the Turkish alphabet, and translating it into Spanish means “spirited young horse”, something quite appropriate for the speeds at which we are used to just addressing it. But in addition to being one of the fastest and most sophisticated electrics in this field, The Taycan stands out for a futuristic design that provides the greatest comfort in its interior thanks to the leather, carbon fiber or alcantara from which all its materials are made.

+ This is Keanu at the wheel