Some romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

While romantic movies are definitely on the cards when enjoying Valentine’s Day on the couch, there are a variety of different romantic movies that you can enjoy. Most of us like romantic comedies, or maybe something with a sci-fi twist.

Of course The first recommendation is the film on this date is Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day, you find it on Netflix and it has an amazing cast: Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane, and Julia Roberts.

There are movies that are classics for this time and every now and then you just want a little boy meets girl, disaster strikes and they end happily ever after. Here are some of the best classic romantic movies where you get this plot that works from Romeo and Juliet.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Four Weddings and a Funeral is a classic romantic comedy starring Andie McDowell and Hugh Grant. This 1994 film follows Hugh Grant’s character, Charles, as he lurches awkwardly through relationships and romantic endeavors during a series of weddings of close friends of his.

The film features an all-star cast including Kristen Scott Thomas and Rowan Atkinson and was written by rom-com maven Richard Curtis, who was also the mind behind Notting Hill, Yesterday and Love, Actually. Sail on Amazon Prime.

Pretty Woman

Starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, the plot of Pretty Woman centers on a person selling intimacy who is picked up off the street by a wealthy Los Angeles businessman, and the two fall in love.

While it sounds like a different plot for a romantic movie, this movie is a classic and has all the best telltale signs of a romantic comedy, including Julia’s character going through an incredible makeover and wearing one of the best on-screen costumes. which really encapsulates the fashion of the late 80’s and early 90’s. Available on Amazon Prime.

Crazy and stupid love

This movie starring Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore really sets the bar high for romantic comedies. The film centers on a man named Cal (Carrell) who has just separated from her wife and is having trouble finding purpose without her.

After listening to Cal complain for weeks, Jacob (Gosling) decides to take Cal under his wing and teach him a thing or two about love and dating. The film is sweet, sensual, and most of all hilarious, with genuine twists and surprising reveals that you really won’t see coming. The cast is second to none in this movie and you won’t regret watching this movie on Valentine’s Day. This movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

How to lose a man in 10 days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson; a lifestyle journalist who is tasked with writing an article about all the pitfalls women often fall into during the early stages of a relationship. Matthew McConaughey stars as Ben Barry, the poor guy Andie dates and torments with her outrageous dating tactics.

Unfortunately for Ben, he’s also made a bet with his co-workers that he can make Andie fall in love with him in 10 days, so the pair are freakishly close. The movie is hilarious and romantic and features all the best rom-com cliches of a fake relationship taking place in New York City. This movie is available on Netflix.

