Sofía Vergara receives the month of love with an exquisite bikini

The famous actress raised passions from her millions of fans by posing in a sensual bikini.

Sofia Vergara He recently surprised his fans with some images from a few years ago in which he is as sensual as he is now.

The Colombian actress and model captured the attention of users on social networks due to the impressive transformation she has had over the years and it seems that she is better than ever.

It turns out that now the famous actress, based in the United States and protagonist of the series “Modern Family”, uploaded a series of photographs in which she appears very sensual, wearing a camouflage-type bikini.

With it, the famous remembered how good she looked before and now at 49 years old.

It seems that the images are from years past, but they are still spectacular, and caused many of her followers to praise her beauty.

“You will always look radiant”, “Before or now, always beautiful and sexy”, “The most beautiful Colombian that has ever existed”, “Everyone wants to copy your style but you are the only queen”, “What a beauty of a woman”, “A true lady ”, were some reactions from their fans.

A life full of successes

Sofía Vergara was born in Barranquilla, she is the winner of multiple SAG awards (Screen Actors Guild; Actors Union), People’s Choice Award and others.

It has also been nominated for the Golden Globe, the Emmy, the Satellite Awards, among others. She currently lives with the actor joe manganiello.

