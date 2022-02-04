Sofía Vergara likes good wines and shows it on Instagram | PHOTO

Colombian actress and model Sofia Vergarasurprised his fans with some images from a few years ago in which he is shown as sensual as now, and immediately captured the attention of followers and users on social networks for the shocking transformation.

The actress based in the United States and protagonist of the series “modern-family”, uploaded a series of photographs in which she is very sensual, with a bikini type of camouflage clothing, in shades of brown and green, which reveals what is most appreciated about her anatomy, the chest, the belly and the powerful legs.

The image is seen to be from yesteryear, but that does not stop it from being spectacular, in fact, dozens of her followers applauded the decision and sent their comments to the Colombian, including those of various celebrities such as the “climate girl”. Yanet Garciawho put some emoticons with some flames.

like good wines

The Colombian obtained in less than three hours, more than 350 thousand hearts of likes, and dozens of comments; As we said, what her followers highlighted the most is that the years do not pass by the actress, she continues to look very sensual, and even sexier than she was in her younger years.

The one born in Barranquilla, is the winner of multiple SAG (Screen Actors Guild; Screen Actors Guild) awards, People’s Choice Award and others. She has also been nominated for a Golden Globe, an Emmy, Satellite Awards, among others. She currently lives as a couple with the actor Joe Manganiello.

He is quite a celebrity in his native Colombia and has a charisma and character proof of everything, not for nothing, he has generated controversy in various television programs for defending his points of view and for defending the work of Latinos (especially women) within the entertainment industry.

