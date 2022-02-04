Size comparison between Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch goes viral

Today a new and interesting message has been published that is indirectly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a viral size comparison between Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch sizes

In the tweet, we can see an image that compares the size of the OLED Model of Nintendo Switch with that of Steam Deck, in view of the imminent premiere of this Valve console. It has gone completely viral because the Steam Deck is shown to be much larger than it seemed.

Here it is:

#SteamDeck next to a Wii U Controller pic.twitter.com/5v2OZUVv4R — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

