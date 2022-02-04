Silvano Aureoles reproaches the federation for resources

Morelia, Michoacán.- In his last government report, released through a video, the President of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles criticized yesterday the distribution of resources from the Federation for the entity.

After assuring that he had reduced the public debt, improved salaries and combated insecurity, the PRD dedicated his speech to criticizing the federal government.

“In Mexico, unfortunately, states and municipalities govern with what we can, with insufficient resources sent by the Federation due to an unfair distribution of the Public Treasury, which at the end of the day is the money of all Mexicans”, reproached.

Aureoles ends his administration next Friday, October 1, and leaves the state teachers with at least three fortnights in arrears and constant shootouts between organized crime groups vying for control of municipalities in hot land.

In terms of education, he insisted on delimiting his Administration from the debts to 28,000 state positions, since, he said, that resource must come from the Federation.

“One last call to the President of Mexico (Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) to keep their word with teachers from Michoacán, the responsibility for public education belongs to the federal government, the states are collaborators and in Michoacán we have put everything within our reach”.

Regarding public security, he argued that leaders of organized crime in the entity no longer have direct dealings with the Governor, as was the case before.

“It’s another topic to which I dedicated a lot of time, because Mexico live the crudest, cruelest moment that has been seen in our country”.

Next Friday, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who won the elections on June 6, will take office as the new Governor of the entity.