Self-care, key to the pandemic in Latin America

The measurements of self care They were “vital” during the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America to maintain health, face the disease and relieve pressure on health systems, according to a study.

The study ‘Impact COVID-19 in health habits, use and purchase of self-care products and experience with digital services’ of the Latin American Association for Responsible Self-Care (ILAR) was carried out in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama.

The document, which conducted online interviews with 4,667 people, 57 percent women and 43 percent men, detailed that 84 percent of the Latin Americans He admitted that the self-management of his health occupies a “very relevant” place.

Thus, 56 percent of those interviewed suspended their queries and 21 percent discontinued prescription treatments.

Those surveyed decided to bet on one more life healthysince 73 percent said they maintain a good feeding and play sports.

Just as 49 percent indicated that they buy over-the-counter medications to treat minor conditions, despite the fact that 52 percent admitted that they did not have the adequate knowledge to take actions of self care with trust.

Access to products and lack of health education

For 91 percent of Latin Americans It was “easy” to access self-care and over-the-counter products, with 86 percent saying there was enough over-the-counter medicine available during the pandemic and over 30 percent using e-commerce at least once to purchase these products.

The countries with the highest availability of medicines of free sale are Colombia and Costa Rica, with 90 percent, followed by Argentina and Guatemala, 89 percent, Brazil, 86 percent, Mexico, 85 percent, Chile and Panama, both with 80 percent, and finally place, Peru, with a 79.

91 percent would like to receive more information to have better care and self-manage simple and non-serious conditions, since the main sources of consultation are health professionals, family and friends, and the Internet.

Given this, the study highlighted that 90 percent seek information on medicines on the Internet and 94 percent consider it “essential” to have more details on the web, although 62 percent believe that there is “enough” information about medicines on the web.

Still, 57 percent prefer to go to online sites for pharmacy and others establishmentsand even 45 percent applaud the incorporation of new technologies in the packaging, such as the code of fast answer (QR), to obtain more information about the medicine.

42 percent used distance medicine

In Latin America, 42 percent of those surveyed used the distance medicine during the pandemic, of which the majority (92 percent) had a good experience, so much so that 85 percent would use it again in the future.

Brazil was the country that reported the least use of this type of queriesat 32 percent, and Colombia reported the highest, at 66 percent.

56 percent used digital services and of these, 93 percent would do it again after the pandemic to find out information about symptoms, monitor healthy activities, follow up, care or appointments for medical consultations, and monitor symptoms related or not to COVID-19.

