Selena Gomez returns with two new projects, one in dubbing and the other in acting

Selena Gomez has filled her loyal fans with anticipation of the networks with two new projects at the door that are about to be released.

The famous singer and actress who lent her voice to the character of “Mavis” within the animated franchise of Sony Pictures “Hotel Transylvania” that this next July 23 will premiere its fourth installment where Gomez also intervened as a producer and is called “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania“.

According to information from the film’s producer, the final chapter is serious where the young woman plays the vampire daughter of Dracula who is voiced by Adam Sandler, Selena is part of the team of executive producers, the script has been written by Genndy Tartakovsky and Todd Durham while the direction has been left to Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon.

The third part of the saga was one of the biggest successes at the box office, raising 528 million dollars worldwide, the production cost was 80 million, so it is expected that this fourth part can match or exceed the success achieved.

Another project of one of the people with the largest number of followers on Instagram, to date accumulates 239 million, is a series named “Only murders in the building” where she plays ‘Mabel’ and shares credits with Steve Martin and Martin Short, it is a story where the characters are obsessed with crime mysteries and the plot unfolds after a neighbor of the building in New York suffers a mysterious death.

The series premieres on August 31 on the streaming platform Hulu and recently the same businesswoman shared the trailer on her account. In the fall the series will premiere on the Disney Plus platform.