Selena Gómez premieres her first series in Spanish as a producer

American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress Selena Gomez will premiere as executive producer his first series in spanish, the documentary “My Neighbor, the Cartel”, which can be seen on the global streaming platform that Univision It will launch in 2022, the television corporation announced on Tuesday.

“My Neighbor, the Cartel”, a documentary series that tells the story of the 2013 cold-blooded murder of Juan Guerrero Pin, a former lawyer for the Mexican Gulf Cartel, will be produced by Selena Gómez through her company July Moon Productionsreported the Hispanic chain.

“I’m a fan of crime series real, and the case of the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa interested me immediately. Not only did it take place near where I grew up in Texas, but It’s a story like no other“, He said Selena Gomez it’s a statement.

“My Neighbor, the Cartel” tells the story of the murder of Guerrero Chapa, a former cartel lawyer who collaborated at a high level with the United States Government, and also narrates the investigation and trial.

The documentary series consists of three parts and explores how the murder “revealed the tentacles of the mexican posters in the United States, as well as the clash between the sumptuous life of South Lake, Texas, and the dark world of the drug cartels, which shocked the city”, advanced the media outlet.

“Thanks to unprecedented access to the prosecutor in charge, extensive case files and interviews, the series reveals a family drama involving parents, family feuds, and a thirst for revenge, in addition to the many details that continue to appear to this day, as the search for justice continues,” the statement added.

According to the investigation by the attorney general’s office, Warrior Pin was murdered on the afternoon of May 22, 2013, when he was shopping with his wife in a public place in southlake.

Guerrero Chapa was the Lawyer of the former leader of the Gulf Cartel Osiel Cárdenas, who was captured in 2003 by Mexican authorities, extradited to the United States in 2007 and sentenced in 2010 to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.

“I am very excited to partner with Univision and really delve into all the aspects that hid his double life, “he said Selena Gomez.

“As we build the largest streaming platform in Spanish in the world, a service that will be indispensable for this audience, one of our main priorities is offer diverse voices and stories, and invest in Latina creators“, said Rodrigo Mazón, executive vice president at Univision.

“We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our portfolio of renowned creators of international fame, who will contribute to the creation of culturally relevant and best-in-class content“, he added.

*With information from EFE.

