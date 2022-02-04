Selena Gomez doesn’t see makeup as a necessity

Despite having her own makeup brand, Selena Gomez stated that makeup is a matter of fun, not a necessity.

The singer gave an interview to Glamor UK and made a strong statement when asked to give her younger self self-care tips. “She would tell him that makeup is something to have fun with, but it’s not essential. She used to think she had to wear it to feel pretty, and I can tell you that has changed over the years.”

The dialogue with the publication was aimed at promoting the launch of Rare Beauty in the UK.

Likewise, the actress of the successful series “Only Murders in The Building” assured that her most precious skin care product is the moisturizer. “It’s important to keep my skin hydrated for me,” she commented, noting that outside of work commitments she keeps her makeup routine “pretty straightforward.”

An advocate for peace and mental health

On the other hand, Selena Gomez told the women’s magazine that her concept behind the brand of which she is the founder is “an open conversation about the connection between mental health and the image that one has of oneself and that we can change the industry.” breaking unrealistic beauty standards together.”

It is no secret to anyone that the star of “Wizards Of Waverly Place” grew up besieged by the paparazzi and the media after giving life to the young sorceress Alex, with whom she reached maximum stardom on the Disney Channel.

It was in 2020 that Gomez launched the makeup brand at the same time that she created a fund to help raise money so that more people have access to psychiatric or psychological assistance.

“That’s why it was so important for me to launch Rare Impact together with the brand. We created the Rare Impact Fund to help provide more people with more resources to support their mental health. 1% of all Rare Beauty sales go to the Rare Impact Fund, and with our UK launch, Space NK will be donating an additional 1% of their Rare Beauty sales.”

Not satisfied with all these encouraging words, Selena gave tips for those who suffer from intrusive thoughts. “I am a big supporter of therapy. I also love having sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations on them. I have many miscellaneous, but “I am enough” is one of my favorites; I call them “Rare Reminders.” And taking a break from social media helps!”