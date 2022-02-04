Selena Gomez Confirms Her Monterrey Roots

Monterrey.- singer and actress Selena Gomez confirmed in a video posted on his official channel Youtube who has city roots Monterey, Nuevo Leon.

For years, it was commented that the interpreter of “Bad Liar“had royal roots, but this had never been confirmed.

Selena Gomez, actress and singer. Photo: Instagram / selenagomez

Even Mhoni Seer, mentioned on occasion when making a prediction about selena, who sent greetings to the parents of the actress, who were from Monterey.

“Greetings to Selena Gómez that her parents are from over there in Monterrey!” he mentioned.

Social networks wondered if this was true. And they hadn’t gotten the answer, until now.

In the video titled; “SELENA GOMEZ – Artist Spotlight Stories”, for his album “Revelation” and in full National Hispanic Heritage Month in United States, Gomez recounts his beginnings and those of his family.

In the video Selena confirms that his grandparents lived in the city of Monterey.

“The first chapter is with my grandparents who lived in Monterrey“said Selena Gomez.

Screenshot where an animation shows Selena Gómez’s grandparents in the city of Monterrey. Photo: YouTube / Selena Gomez

In the video, he continues recounting that his grandmother and one of his thirteen brothers left New Lion Y illegally crossed into the United States, and some time later, his grandfather also crossed and the two met at Dallas, Texas.

Another screenshot where an animation shows Selena Gómez’s grandparents already in Texas. Photo: YouTube / Selena Gomez

His grandmother worked as a housewife and his grandfather worked as a bricklayer to support the family.

Selena Gómez today with her grandparents, Ricardo and Mary Gómez. Photo: Social Networks

In those years, they ended up moving to Grand Prairie and Sena Gómez’s father (Ricardo Joel Gómez) was born there, who was a big fan of the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla and that is why, when his daughter was born in 1992, he named her that.

Selena Gomez’s parents, Ricardo Joel Gomez and Mandy Teefey. Photo: Internet.

Selena’s parents grew up in Texas. They divorced when Selena was 5 years old, and her mother was the one who took care of Selena and helped her in her dream of being an actress.

Selena Gómez’s father formed another family, with whom the singer maintains a good relationship and eventually reunites.