Selena Gomez confesses what was her worst fashion moment in her career – New Woman

Yes OK Selena Gomez He has made it clear that he has a prominent fashionista streak, like all celebrities, he has had the occasional misstep in terms of fashion during his career. The actress of “Wizards of Waverly Place” has recently spoken about what for her is her worst mistake in this area and it is the one that everyone has in mind.

The Grand Prairie, Texas native has often set important trends in the entertainment industry for her dress and style, especially during the beginning of her career, when she was a Disney girl. But there was a moment that Selena remembers with particular disdain due to the terrible decision she made on a red carpet.

During a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed what her worst fashion moment is, we tell you all about it

There are thousands of unfortunate moments in terms of fashion on the red carpet, over the years some looks have been captured in the collective memory of fans and media specialized in entertainment and unfortunately, Selena Gomez was the protagonist of one of those embarrassing moments .

Although the red carpets of any event are one of the highest priorities of celebrities, sometimes due to time or previous situations, their outfits and appearances are not the most appropriate. Many remember when the interpreter of “De Una Vez” appeared in front of the extremely tanned cameras.

During an interview with the British outlet Glamor UK, the singer and actress recalled that sultry evening in 2018, at which time she discovered that the longer she had applied the suntan lotion, the darker her skin became. By the time she realized it, it was too late and her photos were everywhere.

“Pendant que je me préparais pour le Met Gala il ya quelques années, nous avons mis un peu de lotion de bronzage et c’était magnifique… Mais au fur et à mesure que la nuit avançait, cela devenait de plus en plus sombre… ( …)”- Selena Gomez speaking of son pire désastre beauté pic.twitter.com/2fInsGp79X — Selena Gomez Source (@SelenaSourceFR) February 1, 2022

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on some suntan lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it got darker and darker,” said the “Only Murders in the Building” actress who recalls the terrible sadness he felt when he realized his appearance minutes after walking the red carpet.

Gomez went on to say, “When I sat down and saw the photos that had been taken of me, I looked completely orange. There I was at this prestigious event, my first thought was: “I have to get out of here!” Of course, Selena ended up staying for the rest of the event, but she will never forget that night.

Luckily, Selena Gomez learned her lesson and will not repeat the same mistake in the future, now she is much more careful with the products she applies to her skin and the time she uses them. Surprisingly, the actress still looked stunning during the evening and although many remember the color of her skin, her dress received many compliments.

Selena Gomez overcomes one of her worst fashionista moments and now sets trends for winter

Selena’s fans are totally grateful that the lesson was learned and now they delight in the impressive looks with which the celebrity is seen on the streets, always looking spectacular, but maintaining a casual vibe, an example of this was the winter clothing with which he was caught in New York recently.

The singer took to the icy streets of New York wearing an outfit made up entirely of garments from the Ugg brand, of which she has always been a fan. This could be the last thing that was needed to be able to affirm the return to fashion of these warm garments.

We recommend you in video