Selected reported with Monterrey to play the Club World Cup

After the victory against Panama in the FIFA date, the players of scratched who played with El Tri reached the United Arab Emirates to dispute the Club World Cup.

louis romo, Jesus Gallardo Y Rogelio Funes Mori arrived in the capital of the Asian country one day after the debut of the Monterrey team, so they may be taken into account by Javier Aguirre for the match against Al-Ahly.

Likewise, the South American players also reported with the Monterey after the Conmebol qualifying matches. On your arrival, Stephen Andrada He mentioned feeling excited as it is the first time he will play this tournament. “With the boys that I had to talk to or that at the time were, they told me to enjoy it, that it’s nice and it’s unique in life. Hopefully everything goes well and we can go as far as possible,” said the goalkeeper of scratched.

They would only need to arrive Joel Campbell Y Cesar Montes, because in the case of the Mexican defender, he could not make the trip with his teammates because he tested positive for Covid-19, so you will have to test negative to start the trip.

