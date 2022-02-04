Saint John Bosco and the attempts to assassinate him by Masonic groups – People – Culture

John Bosco, or in Italian Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco, is currently known as Don Bosco. He was a 19th century priest, writer, and educator who founded the congregation of the Salesian Family.

Much is said about the work of this priest with the poorest young people. The subject always bothered him and he tried to help them with what he could.

Although Don Bosco was a good person, the masons they hated him and they wanted to kill him. In fact, they tried to do it twice. So it happened.

What is Freemasonry?

According to the Conomipedia portal, this is “a discrete international organizationmoved by the feeling of fraternity, which seeks the improvement of man in society through moral development and the cultivation of numerous disciplines such as the sciences and the arts”.

On the website of La Logia de España it is defined as “a philosophical, philanthropic and progressive institution at the international level (…) whose objective is to stimulate the moral and intellectual improvement of men and peoples seeking to obtain universal brotherhood, (…) it is a men’s training school.

Thus, it could be said that the Freemasons sought to train people with a specific profile who would help fulfill the purposes of the organization.

Why did the Freemasons hate Don Bosco?

The Masons had a secular view of education and they proposed that schools should be secular and free of any religious value.

Precisely, these ideas generated a conflict with the Salesian sectors for their way of imparting their beliefs in schools.

Don Bosco considered that the evangelism It was done through school. In fact, the Salesians wanted to convert the indigenous people and train them under their religion.

For this, a missionary and educational project was carried out where they visited different schools, parishes, hospitals and orphanages.

They also had a project nationalize the territories that had recently been incorporated into the national map.

The Freemasons agreed on the idea of ​​nationalizing, but their way of achieving it was different. This caused problems between them, because they they blamed each other of being sectarian, especially when it comes to education.

first assassination attempt

On June 1, 1980, an article was published called ‘Salesian Bulletin‘, of the Salesian Family. In it, they relate how the assassination attempts against Don Bosco were, under the title ‘Purpose: to get rid of our Don Bosco’.

Article commemorates almost 100 years of the assassination attempts against the priest.

According to the ‘Bollettino Salesiano’, late June 1880, a former student of Don Bosco, the young Alessandro Dasso, asked him to speak with him.

“His eyes were haunted”, recalled the publication.

He indicated that “Don Bosco received him with his usual kindness”, but faced with the “growing agitation” of the young man, the founder of the Salesian Family told him: “What do you want from me? Speaks! You know that Don Bosco loves you”.

Young Dasso knelt down, began to cry, and told the truth to Don Bosco.

He admitted that he was attached to Freemasonry, who had sentenced to death to the priest. “Twelve men had been drawn; twelve individuals had to succeed with that order to carry out the sentence”, reads the Bollettino Salesiano.

Also, he confessed that he was the first one they commanded, but that he did not want to kill him.

At the end of his confession, the young man threw the weapon he had hidden on the floor and quickly went home.

Days later, Alessandro Dasso tried to commit suicide by throwing himself into the river, but was rescued by some policemen. Don Bosco helped him escape from Italy, and lived hidden Until the day of her death.

second assassination attempt

Months later, in December 1880, a 25-year-old man visited the priest. Don Bosco admitted that his look gave him mistrust, because his eyes had a ‘sinister’ gleam.

In the article they comment that the young man had a small six shot revolver hidden, but without realizing it, his gun fell out of his pocket and onto the sofa.

“Don Bosco, without him realizing it, deftly placed his hand on it and slowly put it in his pocket”, recounted the ‘Bollettino Salesiano’.

Some time passed and the young man realized that he did not have the gun in his pocket and was surprised.

The priest, who had the weapon, asked him: “What are you looking for, Lord?”

The young man told him that he had something in his pocket but he did not know where it was.

“Don Bosco, quickly approaching the door and bringing his left hand to the handle to be ready to open it, pointed his gun at it and without getting angry said: ‘This is the tool you were looking for, isn’t it?’ Seeing this, the scoundrel was stunned”, recalled the article.

The text also says that the young man tried to take the revolver from him, but Don Bosco did not let and threw him out of the place. Finally, the boy had to leave with his companions, who were waiting for him outside in the car.

Don Bosco died on January 31, 1888 at 72 years old.

Some time later, on June 2, 1929, exactly 39 years later, he was proclaimed blessed. On April 1, 1934, he was canonized by Pope Pius XI.

