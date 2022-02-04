Rotterdam considers dismantling a historic bridge for the superyacht that apparently belongs to Jeff Bezos

Melissa Velasquez Loaiza

(CNN Business) – Rotterdam is considering a request to dismantle part of a historic bridge to allow a superyacht, allegedly belonging to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to leave the shipyard where it is being built.

The Dutch city has received a request from a local shipbuilder to remove the center section of the historic Koningshaven Bridge so a superyacht can sail out to sea, authorities said in a statement to CNN Business on Friday.

Rotterdam officials said the shipyard has yet to apply for a permit. The city explained that it would consider the preservation of the bridge structure along with the impact on the environment and the local economy, including jobs in the shipbuilding industry, before approving the permit.

The shipbuilder would have to pay for the dismantling of the bridge, the city added. An extensive renovation of the Koningshaven Bridge, known to locals as “De Hef,” was completed in 2017 and city officials vowed it would never be dismantled again, according to Dutch public broadcaster Rijnmond.

The other bridges that are on the route between the shipyard and the sea would not have to be altered, city officials said.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space tour company, launches its third flight, with six astronauts on board

Blue Origin loses to NASA over Moon mission 0:53

The superyacht that supposedly belongs to Bezos

Rijnmond identified the shipyard as Oceanco, which builds custom yachts. Oceanco is building a 127-meter-long ship known as Y721 in Rotterdam, according to Boat International. The ship, which has three masts, will be the tallest sailing yacht in the world when its delivery is completed later this year, the specialized publication reported.

The superyacht was commissioned by Bezos, according to Dutch media and journalist Brad Stone, who reported in his book “Amazon Unbound” last year that the billionaire’s future plans include a 127-meter schooner being built by Oceanco.

Oceanco and Blue Origin, the spaceflight services company founded by Bezos, did not respond to requests for comment.

The reason Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos’s offer to go to space

Jeff Bezos wants to create a tourism space station 1:03

Bezos is the third-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $164 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. News that a historic bridge may have to be temporarily dismantled later this year in his name has angered some Rotterdam residents.

“I think it’s one of the few more examples … that the more money you have, the more power you have,” resident Matthias Van Der Wilt, 20, told Reuters.

If the city approves the permit after “Bezos offers some money,” it would show officials “have no character,” he added.

AnneClaire Stapleton and Wayne Chang contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.