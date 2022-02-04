Roger Martínez stood out for his performance against Bolivia

La Paz, Bolivia.- The Colombian national team tied with bolivia at the height of La Paz by letting the victory slip away in the last 10 minutes of the match. Even so, retiring with a point is not bad due to the serious complications that arise when playing in the most difficult field in the Conmebol zone, the Hernando Siles Stadium.

Despite this, Colombia performed better and with the intention of winning the game compared to the team led by César Farías, an old acquaintance in the MX League. From another angle, the forward of the America club, Roger Martinezwas the one who obtained the best numbers as well as being the author of the goal for the coffee growers.

The gunner had not received a call to the Colombian National Team for two years. He has been absent since then but seeing himself in a good moment with the eagles in the current Shout Mexico Ap2021 Tournament, Reinaldo Rueda decided to give him a chance with the National Team and his response came in his first match of this triple day.

Numbers of Roger Martínez with Colombia

Martínez started as a starter in the attack axis, accompanying Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Luis Díaz and Juan Quintero. Entering Carlos Emilio Lampe’s area, he scored the advantage in the 69th minute, something that he was denied in the first half when he finished off a header at close range.

Roger Martinez scored in Bolivia

The striker for Liga MX Club América played 88 minutes at the Hernando Siles and left the pitch with a score, 2 successful feints such as obtaining an effectiveness percentage of 76 percent, in terms of the precise passes he throughout his performance in the match.

After his presentation against Bolivia, Roger Martíenez aspires to repeat in the starting eleven of Colombia for the next day of the qualifiers, where those from Bogotá will repeat as a visitor, now against Paraguay, in Asunción.

Roger Martinez facing Bolivia

The Defensores del Chaco Stadium will be the venue for this next match towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Colombia is in 5th place with 9 units and plans to return to victory so as not to start losing qualifying places in the middle of Conmebol activities.