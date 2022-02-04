Rockstar Games confirmed the development of the long-awaited sixth installment

This February 4 has become an extremely important date in the world of video games because finally RockstarGames announced that the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto.

The acclaimed video game saga that set a trend in the open world will finally have a new game to put aside grand theft auto 5, although we will still have to wait until we finally have it in our hands.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With each new project, our goal is always to go far beyond what we have previously delivered. We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry of the series is underway,” reads the statement from RockstarGames.

Grand Theft Auto V It premiered in September 2013 when the console market had at least Playstation 3 and the Xbox 360. Now it is still one of the most played titles in Playstation 5 and the xbox series thanks to its multiplayer.

Even so, it is expected that this new installment of Grand Theft Auto (which could very well take more than five years to arrive) have a memorable campaign.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: LIGA MX: ANNOUNCED AN EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH EFOOTBALL