Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto VI and reveals how its development is going

Much has been said and written about the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, the dream new installment of the popular Rockstar franchise. However, the study had remained silent on the matter and had only focused on GTA V Y GTA Online.

The company decided to surprise all its fans today, as it confirmed that the next great installment of the saga is already in development. Although he did not refer to her as Grand Theft Auto VIthe first details of this long-awaited project have finally been revealed.

Grand Theft Auto VI it is a reality and this is what we know about the project

Through a statement, Rockstar made several announcements related to Grand Theft Auto. One of the most exciting is undoubtedly the development of the next installment in the saga. The company stated that they are aware of the requests from fans, especially after the long life it has had. GTA V.

The company made it clear that it will continue with its development philosophy to Grand Theft Auto VI, so his goal is to have a new game that surpasses its predecessor in everything. Although for now they did not share many details of the game, it was confirmed that it is already in active development.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the series Grand Theft Auto. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to go far beyond what we’ve previously delivered, and we’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series Grand Theft Auto it’s underway,” Rockstar commented.

The company stated that it will share more information about the game as soon as they are ready, so it recommended that all fans of the saga stay tuned to Rockstar Newswire and their social networks.

We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

The next Grand Theft Auto it is already in development for unconfirmed systems. Find more information about the saga at this link.

