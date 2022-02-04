Robert Rodríguez and his sister will make a female version of ‘El Zorro’ with this famous actress

U.S.- According Deadline, The CW has officially ordered six scripts for the adaptation of Robert Rodriguez from the iconic masked vigilante series The Fox, which will have one female lead. The script order is the network’s way of exploring a new development technique for potential shows.

The project was originally created in NBC, with Sofia Vergara previously as executive producer. However, it was confirmed earlier this year that the series Fox directed by women has moved to The CW, with writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez (Doom Patrol) now joining his brother Robert Rodríguez to develop the new incarnation. While it is rumored that the Colombian will be the main actress.

Based on the character created by Johnston McCulley set in 1919, the series will feature a female lead who will assume the mantle of the classic hero. It is expected to focus on young latina Seeking revenge for his father’s murder, he joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro.

It will be written and produced by Robert Rodriguez, Rebecca Rodriguez and the showrunner. Sean Tretta, with Rebecca Rodriguez also as director. The executive producers are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate, Geoff Clark, Jay Weisleder Y Eric Bromberg along with the President and CEO of Zorro Productions, Inc., John Gertz.

Rebecca and Robert Rodriguez

This is the second time that Rodríguez has participated in a Zorro project. The first was when he was hired to direct the sequel to The Mask of Zorro directed by Antonio Banderas, but decided to abandon the project due to budget conflicts with TriStar Pictures.