Robert Downey Jr. Sends a Message to the Boy Who Saved His Sister from a Dog Attack – Movie News

The actor who brings Tony Stark/Iron Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus joins his peers Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland.





Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and now Robert Downey Jr. The actor who gives life to Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro at Marvel Cinematic Universe has joined his co-stars in sending a message to Bridger, the six-year-old boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack. The young man ended up receiving the bite of the animal and, as a consequence, 90 stitches on his face.

Nicole Walker, Bridger’s aunt, has shared on her Instagram account the video that Downey Jr. has sent to the little one. Bridger. You are a ‘rock star’, the interpreter begins. “I have heard that Captain America has sent you a shield. I’m going to do something better. You can call me on your next birthday. I have something special for you. By the way, that’s a promise. A promise beats a shield“, Add. The actor thus refers to the message that Evans sent to Bridger, who told him that he was going to send him an authentic shield from the Sentinel of Liberty.

In the video you can see Downey Jr.’s message on the right and Bridger listening to it on the left. “Put AC / DC to see this video”, he writes in the message that accompanies the Noel Walker publication. “Thanks to Brandon Davis for his help with editing. I guess I should mention that we celebrated Bridger’s birthday recently, so it’ll be a while before we find out what the surprise is.”, reports the little boy’s aunt.

In addition to this message, Noel Walker has also shared an illustration in which Bridger becomes steve rogers/Captain America protecting his sister, and a montage in which the little boy carries the Mjolnir and the layer of Thorthe symbol of spider-man on Iron Man’s chest and arm while Baby Groot perches on his leg. You can see them below: