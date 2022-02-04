Rob Gronkowski writes emotional letter on social media to Tom Brady on his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, who could go down the same path as the former quarterback, took to social media to say goodbye to his best friend.

If there was a player in the whole National Football League (NFL) what was he partner perfect for Tom Brady for much of his 22 career seasons, which he put an end to on Tuesday, that was the tight end Rob Gronkowskiwhich transcended so much in New England Patriots as with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pair of players conquered four titles of superbowlthree of them in Foxborough and the other, in 2021, in Florida, and the quarterback helped him achieve three records: most receiving touchdowns in a season (with 11), most touchdowns in his career in Playoffs for your position (15) and most total touchdowns in a season (18).

Although he did not appear last day, after the announcement on Instagram of Brady’s retirement, Gronkowski made the time to use his social networks and dedicate a heartfelt and emotional message of thanks to the quarterbacknoting that “this journey with you has been nothing short of special”.

Rob Gronkowski’s emotional farewell to Tom Brady



“Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year.all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories and your friendship during the last 12 years”started by pointing to the tight end in nets.

Gronkowski adds in his text to Brady that “if you put as little as 10% of what you committed to football into whatever you do next, you will have great success. Witness greatness for many years and learn from the best to do it. You are a legend and always will be. Thank you. Lots of love for you”.