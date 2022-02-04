Rihanna’s special guest to make her Valentine’s lingerie collection even more provocative | Fashion and Beauty

The Valentine’s collection of the lingerie line of Rihanna is always a real informative bombshell and the moment in which the soloist of Barbados put all the meat on the grill. And never better said because the interpreter has never had any qualms about showing off her huge and spectacular body with or without models of other sizes. But this 2022 his bet has been even greater.

Because Riri has had a special guest to make her collection even more provocative for next February 14. And no one better than Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughterto raise a few tenths more the already soaring temperatures of the thermometer of the photographs in the collection.

Because of such a stick, such a splinter and if the descendant of the Queen of pop has inherited something from his mother is that innate desire for controversy, scandal, sensuality for according to what more puritanical sectors of society.

At 25 years old, Lourdes León has become one of the proper names in the fashion industry partly helped by being the daughter of who she is but also by her talent to express herself with her body. The sample is this sensual set of lace underwear combined with fishnet stockings and a transparent short kimono.

She already made it clear in an interview with Vanity Fair: “My mother is a control freak and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated from high school. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There is no denying that. But I think my Mom saw all these other kids of famous people and said, ‘My kids aren’t going to be like that.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you.”

The combination of the erotic colors with her half-dyed blue hair was the contrast that the photo shoot needed to attract everyone’s attention. “When you don’t need a Valentine but you’re getting ready for one anyway,” the social media post read.

We already told you a few days ago that Rihanna had also put a lot on her part with a printed corset in pink and orange. Some tones that favor the color of her skin and that make her a true goddess in the eyes of millions of people.