Rihanna surprises her fans with new photos of her pregnancy | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer showed her baby bump to all her followers

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A few days have passed since it was announced that the singer She is pregnant and now Rihanna gave her fans a series of photos to show off how her belly looks now that she is expecting a baby.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Diamonds” published the series of images. Some are the ones we saw when her pregnancy was confirmed, however, there are some unpublished ones like the one that shows her baby bump Profile.

“how the gang stopped black history month”, he wrote in reference that it is already February 1 and he received the month with this news.

The rumor about Rihanna’s pregnancy began a few months ago when Rihanna’s Bottega Veneta dress allegedly revealed her belly with a baby inside, although some acknowledged that it was actually her body language that gave her away. Besides, at the event it was requested that no one drink alcohol or smoke near the singer, and now we understand why.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna went public with their relationship in 2020 and are now expecting the birth of their baby, which all of their fans want to know about.