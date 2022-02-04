Rihanna shares pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram

Rihanna shares her first images on Instagram pregnant. The singer is expecting her first child with the rapper A$AP Rocky.

The artist has not been able to hide her emotion after announcing the happy news that she will be a mother with her partner. The one from Barbados decided to hire a professional photographer to announce her pregnancy in ‘People’ magazine. In the images, she appears with jewels decorating her belly.

But nevertheless, The interpreter has decided to share with her followers a more natural image from the bathroom of her house. This photo shows Rihanna lifting her shirt. Her long curly hair cascades over her shoulders. while she looks lovingly at her belly.

“This is how the band performs in black history month”, the singer has written next to the publication, referring to the fact that the month of February is used to give visibility to the past of black people in the United States. The sex of the baby and how many months the American is pregnant is still unknown. The name is one more mystery that the fans of the artist already want to know.

However, it seems that through social networks lThe American is going to share all the steps of her gestation. In just a few hours, photography has achieved more than 16 million “likes”. Friends, celebrities and fans, They do not stop congratulating her on the good news and how beautiful she looks waiting with great affection for her first baby.

«Having a baby is something that was not in their plans, but being with Rocky opened him up to the idea. I couldn’t be happier and She’s so excited to be a mom.” A source close to the couple told ‘People’ magazine. “She loves all the changes in her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in his shows for Fenty.