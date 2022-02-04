Rihanna reveals the secret behind Fenty’s new lipsticks

Rihanna launches ‘Fenty’ beauty school

Rihanna launches ‘Fenty’ beauty school Rihanna creates her first perfume with ‘Fenty beauty’

Rihanna He is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his life, both personally and professionally. A few days ago, the singer from Barbados revealed that she is expecting her first child with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, with some enlightening photos posted on Instagram. And professionally, his success does not stop rising like foam, and not only as a singer. The artist also triumphs with her cosmetic brand Fenty, which since its launch has been received with open arms by the beauty junkies.

Within this firm, Rihanna has just presented her latest release, Fenty Icon, the first classic lipsticks included in the brand. Following the commitment to sustainability to which many makeup firms have already joined, these bars are refillable, so that the casing is purchased separately -available in silver and dark gray- and on the other the bullets of product that are inserted in them.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This launch is something very special for Rihanna and not only because it is the first time that she has created this type of product, but also because the bars hide a secret through which they are closely linked to their creator. And it is that the first foray of Fenty Beauty in the lipstick market comes in the shape of Rihanna’s recognizable cupid’s bow. The tip of these lipsticks was created inspired by this shape so that it would better fit this difficult area and the application could be more precise. As an extra detail, the product cylinders incorporate the firm’s logo engraved.

Fenty Icon, Shade MVP FENTY BEAUTY

sephora.es €19.99

Fenty Icon Is available in 10 shades including seven neutrals and three reds, among the latter is the favorite of the music diva. “I have always liked lipstick since the day I saw my mom applying a red lipstick. It was my favorite from the beginning,” recalls the artist, revealing that this memory has inspired the mvp tone, his favorite from the collection.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rihanna has said that her right eye is a red that looks good on all skins and that it is the result of a great research work that was carried out during a year. In this period, all the necessary adjustments were made to find the right tone.

Silver finish case for Fenty Icon FENTY BEAUTY

sephora.es €12.99

This precious red and all the other shades are lipsticks of creamy texture that incorporates hyaluronic acid and vitamin E in its formula, making them a highly moisturizing product that glides effortlessly over the lip, leaving a succulent finish that won’t cause lips to crack or flake. All shades are infused with a scent that mixes vanilla and peach, one of Rihanna’s favourites. This mild scent gradually fades after application. They are highly pigmented lipsticks and a single layer is enough to achieve an intense and covering color.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io